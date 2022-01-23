Six Covid changes in Berlin’s Ariadne

The Russian news agency Novosti reports that the Mariinsky is performing in Moscow without taking Covid tests. One musician told the agency: ‘Recently, after a test, out of 70 people in the choir, 35 turned out to be positive – this is a fact. Several directors and singers fell ill. Eight first violinists, eight second ones, six violas, four cellos, five double basses, two flutes, five oboists are ill (this is a lot!); clarinets are the most persistent, in bassoons – only one; three horns, five trumpeters (this is also a lot!), four trombones; tubes are also resistant; drummers are holding up too. Two more harps and two keyboardists. Basically, everyone is the first soloist.’

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO