Theater & Dance

Six Covid changes in Berlin’s Ariadne

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 5 days ago

operawire.com

Deutsche Oper Berlin Announces Cast Change for ‘Parsifal’

The Deutsche Oper Berlin has announced a cast change for its upcoming production of “Parsifal.”. The company noted that the role of Klingsor will sing by Joachim Gotz on March 27, April 2, and 6, 2022 while the role of Amfortas will be sung by Noel Bouley on March 27 and April 2, 2022. The April 6, 2022 performance will see Thomas Johannes Mayer singing the part of Amfortas.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Saioa Hernández Leads Berlin State Opera’s ‘Tosca’

The Berlin State Opera is set to revive a production of Puccini’s “Tosca.”. The production by director Alvis Hermanis will see Saioa Hernández take her acclaimed interpretation of the title role and will be joined by Fabio Sartori as Cavaradossi. Ambrogio Maestri rounds out the cast as the villainous Scarpia and Andrés Orozco-Estrada conducts all but the final performance. Julien Salemkour takes over the podium for the Feb. 18 performance.
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Gergiev’s Mariinsky is performing with Covid

The Russian news agency Novosti reports that the Mariinsky is performing in Moscow without taking Covid tests. One musician told the agency: ‘Recently, after a test, out of 70 people in the choir, 35 turned out to be positive – this is a fact. Several directors and singers fell ill. Eight first violinists, eight second ones, six violas, four cellos, five double basses, two flutes, five oboists are ill (this is a lot!); clarinets are the most persistent, in bassoons – only one; three horns, five trumpeters (this is also a lot!), four trombones; tubes are also resistant; drummers are holding up too. Two more harps and two keyboardists. Basically, everyone is the first soloist.’
PUBLIC HEALTH
Slipped Disc

Berlin stages blacks-only composer competition

The Berlin Society for New Music is putting on a competition for composers who are BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, (and) People of Colour). In addition, they have to be familiar with NFT (Non-fungible tokens) and Bitcoin. Why these conditions are imposed is not specified. Here’s the shoutout:. OPEN CALL FOR...
MUSIC
Deadline

Berlin Film Festival Boosts Covid Regulations Ahead Of In-Person Edition

Berlin Film Festival organizers on Wednesday said they have further updated their Covid regulations ahead of the fest, which kicks off February 10. The new rules include mandatory press testing for access to press screenings, press conferences, the Press Centre, press lines and interview spaces. A negative PoC antigen test will be required regardless of vaccination history including booster shots, with the fest saying that because “accredited press representatives have a wider range of movement and therefore more contacts, this regulation has been put in place to increase their own safety.” Free testing will be available for accredited press at the fest...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Berlin Film Festival Tightens COVID Measures Ahead of Kickoff

Just two weeks before the start of the in-person 2022 Berlin International Film Festival, organizers have tightened COVID-19 safety measures, citing “current pandemic dynamics”: namely a spike in Omicron-driven infections in Germany. Among the new measures: daily COVID testing for all press to access screenings, press conferences and other press areas at the festival. This also applies to press members who are fully vaccinated and recently recovered from a COVID-19 infection and to those who have received a so-called booster shot of an approved COVID vaccine. Previously,  the “triple vaccinated” were exempted from daily testing requirements. Berlin will supply free tests...
MOVIES
Slipped Disc

German musician dies at Covid demonstration

German media are reporting the death of the medieval instrument player Boris Pfeiffer, who collapsed four days ago during an impromptu anti-vax demonstration in his home town of Wandlitz. He was among some 200 people walking towards a police line. Pfeiffer, who was 53, is reported to have been stricken...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Robb Report

France Will Return 15 Nazi-Looted Works, Including Paintings by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall

France has finalized the restitution of 15 artworks sold under duress or looted by the Nazis, including paintings by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall. The bill passed unanimously on Tuesday in the French National Assembly, and is expected to be approved by its Senate on February 15. In a statement, the Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot, applauded the vote, saying that the continued dispossession of the art was “the denial of the humanity [of these Jewish families], their memory, their memories.” Among the collection is a painting by Chagall, titled The Father, which was looted from David Cender, a Polish Jewish musician and luthier, who arrived...
VISUAL ART
