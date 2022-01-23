Football: UConn Focuses on Adding Pass Rushers

The UConn Huskies were one the worst teams in Division I football at creating pressure in 2021. There were only three teams that had fewer sacks (12) on the season than the Huskies. Massachusetts had 11, while South Florida and Vanderbilt each had nine. This is an area where the Huskies desperately need to improve if they want to add wins to their resume’. By creating pressure, it makes every other player’s job easier. It forces the quarterback to make quicker and sometimes poor decisions with the football. Forcing the ball out of the quarterback’s hands quicker keeps the pressure off defensive backs, while also allowing them to make more plays on the football.

New Additions

The Huskies knew that creating pressure was a problem, and they made it a priority to get stronger coming off the edge. The coaching staff went on a search and offered 11 scholarships for the position. The Huskies have two players committed; both athletic rushers that should be able to add a new dimension to the defense.

Branch is a 6-foot-2, 234-pound beast of a speed rusher. He was a 3-star recruit out of Foundation Academy in Winter Garden, Fla. He has a super high motor and offers a relentless pursuit of the quarterback. Branch possesses incredibly strong hands, with a picturesque push/pull swim move. He is an explosive player and has a great chance to see time as a true freshman.

Voorhis is an overwhelming edge presence. He has great power in his bull rush while setting the edge with strong containment in the running game. Voorhis is very athletic and has some decent bend to his game. With Eric Watts and Kevon Jones as the incumbent starters and the current projected starters having only 2.5 sacks combined last season, that leaves the door open for both Branch and Voorhis.

Looming Offer

Alex Bauman

The Huskies staff also has a scholarship offer looming for defensive end Alex Bauman of Red Bank Catholic (N.J.). Bauman is a 3-star recruit and incredibly physical edge presence. His hands are very strong and he has a grip/rip move that can be used to floor offensive linemen. He has relentless pursuit and motor; often he has been able to catch up to a play on the back end. Bauman is a sound tackler and edge setter. He does a great job squaring up and wrapping up running backs. If UConn can land Bauman in addition to Branch and Voorhis, the face of this defense will look entirely different.

The scouts and coaching staff at UConn have obviously looked into the holes on the team after the 2021 season. Twelve sacks definitely was an incredibly bleak output. Head coach Jim Mora and his staff seem to have more and more recruits excited about the direction the program is heading and the energy they are bringing. Hopefully, the program can land some more top recruits and bring the program to an entirely new level.