BOSTON (CBS) — Among the crazier coincidences of the two dynastic Patriots runs under Bill Belichick was the commonalities found in the players who wore the jersey number 50. On the first run of Super Bowls, the jersey was occupied by Mike Vrabel, an outside linebacker who was severely underutilized by the Pittsburgh Steelers in his first four years in the NFL. Belichick identified Vrabel as a player with a lot to offer, and Vrabel played a key role in winning three Super Bowls after signing with New England in 2001. The second run started with Rob Ninkovich wearing the number 50....

