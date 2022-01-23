26 Home Improvement Products You've Probably Needed For A Long Time

In a move that shook the entire video game industry, Microsoft has unveiled plans to acquire Activision Blizzard in a $70 billion deal. To be clear, this isn't just a few game publishers falling into Microsoft's hands, this stands as one of the biggest media acquisitions in recent memory (a decent comparison would be Disney's buy up of 21st Century Fox for just over $71 billion back in 2017). The announcement ties into a few different headlines from the past couple years — including Microsoft's acquisition of ZeniMax Media and Bethesda Softworks back in 2020 and the reveal of systemic harassment and mistreatment at Activision Blizzard at the end of 2021. Taken together, 2020 revealed that Microsoft was willing to make big moves in order to get a step ahead of the competition. This new announcement — which would theoretically add major titles like Diablo and Call of Duty as Microsoft "first party exclusives" and prime targets for Xbox's "Game Pass" service— proves that Microsoft is going to pay whatever it takes to push its competition into irrelevancy. Video game shakeups aside, we're addressing Porsche Design's 50th anniversary Chronograph I watch, J.Crew and Diemme's frontrunner for footwear collab of the year and so much more. This is Today in Gear.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO