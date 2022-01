The Mountain Home High School basketball teams wrapped up their two-game home stand on Tuesday by suffering their second straight sweep. Matt Sharp has the details. The night began with the Lady Bombers falling to Greenbrier 46-42. Mountain Home controlled much of the first half, but the Lady Panthers starting mounting a comeback before halftime. The trend continued, as Greenbrier took the lead for good in the third quarter. The Lady Bombers attempted a comeback of their own late in the game, but they couldn’t overcome 15 turnovers compared to five for the Lady Panthers.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO