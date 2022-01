EUREKA, Calif. — Two men were arrested at a dilapidated house in Eureka on Thursday that police say was filled with illegal-owned guns and drugs. The Eureka Police Department's Problem Oriented Policing Team, with help from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force, served a search warrant at a home on the 1400 block of 11th St. in Eureka. Officials said multiple complaints had been made about Jonah Keef Taylor, 42, selling narcotics and owning guns at that residence.

EUREKA, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO