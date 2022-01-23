ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

French adventurer dies attempting solo Atlantic crossing

WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago

LE PECQ, France — (AP) — A 75-year-old French adventurer has died on a solo attempt to row across the Atlantic Ocean.

The death of Jean-Jacques Savin was announced by his friends on a Facebook page that had been chronicling his voyage.

They said maritime rescue services located his body on Saturday inside the cabin of his boat, named “Audacious," which was found overturned off the Azores Islands, a mid-Atlantic Portuguese archipelago.

The former soldier set off on Jan. 1 from the southern tip of Portugal on the westward voyage he had anticipated would take about three months.

In 2019, Savin had previously floated alone across the Atlantic in a large barrel-shaped capsule. Propelled only by winds and currents, that crossing from Spain's Canary Islands to the Caribbean took 127 days.

Savin had activated two distress beacons on Thursday night.

“Unfortunately, the ocean this time was stronger this time than our friend, he who so loved navigating and the sea," the Facebook post announcing his death said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Meet Methuselah, the oldest living aquarium fish in the world

Meet Methuselah, the fish that likes to eat fresh figs, get belly rubs and is believed to be the oldest living aquarium fish in the world. In the Bible, Methuselah was Noah’s grandfather and was said to have lived to be 969 years old. Methuselah the fish is not quite that ancient, but biologists at […]
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean#Adventurer#Atlantic Crossing#French#Le Pecq#Ap#Atlantic Portuguese#The Associated Press
ARTnews

France Approves Return of Nazi-looted Artworks, Including Paintings by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall

France has finalized the restitution of 15 artworks sold under duress or looted by the Nazis, including paintings by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall. The bill passed unanimously on Tuesday in the French National Assembly, and is expected to be approved by its Senate on February 15. In a statement, the Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot, applauded the vote, saying that the continued dispossession of the art was “the denial of the humanity [of these Jewish families], their memory, their memories.” Among the collection is a painting by Chagall, titled The Father, which was looted from David Cender, a Polish Jewish musician...
ENTERTAINMENT
natureworldnews.com

Saudi Tourist 'Killed on the Spot' After Aggressive Elephant Trampled Him on Safari

Authorities in Uganda are carrying out an investigation into the untimely demise of a Saudi national after getting trampled to death by an elephant. The tragedy occurred on Tuesday at the Murchison Falls national park, which is a renowned tourist attraction in Africa. According to Independent, the deceased was attacked by an elephant while taking a rest.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Portugal
CBS Miami

US Coast Guard Intercepts 191 Hatians Aboard Overloaded Sail Freighter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The US Coast Guard intercepted 191 Haitians aboard an overloaded sail freighter about 40 miles southwest of Great Inagua, Bahamas. The green and blue sail freighter was detected during a routine patrol Tuesday at approximately 1 a.m. The Coast Guard crew provided life jackets and brought the Haitians aboard their cutters. “The Coast Guard maintains a persistent presence patrolling the waters around Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, to help prevent loss of life on the high seas,” said Lt. David Steele, Coast Guard liaison officer, U.S. Embassy Haiti. “These grossly overloaded vessels operate without proper safety equipment and are not built for these hazardous voyages.” As is the case, those interdicted at sea can expect to be repatriated.
MIAMI, FL
eastcountymagazine.org

Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures

Also check out Julian Gold Rush Days at the Julian Mining Company just across the street. April 2, 2017 (San Diego’s East County) – There’s still time to bring home a bouquet of fragrant lilacs as the Lilac Festival continues in its final day of the season at Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures today. It’s all part of a revitalization of new activities reclaiming the region's historical roots along Highway 78 just outside of Julian in San Diego's East County.
WGAU

South America squid left exposed amid surge in China fishing

MIAMI — (AP) — Negotiators from the U.S., China and 13 other governments failed to take action to protect threatened squid stocks on the high seas off South America amid a recent surge in activity by China's distant water fishing fleet. The South Pacific Regional Fisheries Management Organization,...
AGRICULTURE
WGAU

Germany says omicron surge 'under control' despite records

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany's coronavirus surge fueled by the omicron variant remains “under control” despite a string of new infection records, the country's health minister said Friday. Cases as a result of the highly contagious variant in the European Union's most populous nation shot up...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGAU

Djokovic feted in Montenegro amid new virus test doubts

BUDVA, Montenegro — (AP) — Tennis star Novak Djokovic received honors at a small Adriatic Sea resort in Montenegro on Friday even as doubts re-emerged about the positive COVID-19 test he used to try to compete in the Australian Open. The BBC on Friday reported discrepancies in the...
TENNIS
WGAU

Peru bans Repsol execs from leaving country after oil spill

LIMA, Peru — (AP) — A Peruvian judge on Friday banned Repsol's Peru director and three other executives from leaving the country for 18 months while the government investigates an oil spill at a refinery run by the Spain-based company. Peru authorities are investigating Repsol following the oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WGAU

Police seize nearly 20,000 coconuts filled with liquid cocaine

CARTAGENA, Colombia — Police in Colombia announced they have seized nearly 20,000 coconuts filled with liquid cocaine that were heading for Europe. The Attorney General of Colombia said 19,780 coconuts inside 504 bags were found in a shipping container heading for Genoa, Italy. Per a press release from the Colombian government, “Upon inspection, it was established that the water in the tropical fruit had been exchanged for liquid cocaine,” The Independent reported.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
16K+
Followers
49K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy