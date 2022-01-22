Las Vegas one step closer to landing Major League Soccer team | WNWO

It's official. After years of speculation, Pro Iowa officials announced late Thursday that Des Moines is getting a United Soccer League Championship team.Why it matters: It'll be Iowa's first club to compete in the USL Championship, a Division II professional men's soccer league that boasts a reach of 84 million people.The announcement also actualizes plans for a nearly $84 million stadium and adjacent plaza project downtown.Catch up fast: Kyle Krause, Kum and Go's former CEO, has wanted to bring professional soccer to Iowa for more than a decade.Pro Iowa and Krause+ — the real estate arm of Kum &...
