After the Buffalo Bills suffered the devastating overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, fans in KC chose to take after the generosity often shown by the Bills Mafia. Over 6,000 members of Chiefs Kingdom collectively donated more than $80,000 to the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo. Many of the donations came in $13 increments, which many people initially thought was a bit of a slap in the face to the remaining 13 seconds of the game that quickly got away from the Bills.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO