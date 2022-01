Steph Curry is the favorite to win NBA MVP across many online sportsbooks, but that’s not for whom Shaquille O’Neal would vote. Shaq spoke on TNT Tuesday about the MVP debate. The analyst and 1999-2000 NBA MVP said that one of the issues with determining the MVP is the unclear criteria. But Shaq has his own criteria, and that has led him to choose Joel Embiid as his deserving MVP for now.

