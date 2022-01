Dana White usually speaks what the fans want to hear but this time he might not have the right answer about the much anticipated Nate Diaz vs Dustin Poirier fight. If there’s one fight that the fans have been craving for it is the matchup between the two biggest names in the promotion. Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz have been teasing their fans about a potential fight for quite some time now. They have very well sold the idea that Poirier vs Diaz is definitely happening in 2022 but Dana White would like to intervene and bring the two fighters along with their fans to reality on that one.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO