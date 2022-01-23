ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What it’s like to cruise during Omicron

Cover picture for the articleCruise ships turning around mid-voyage. People placed in quarantine cabins on board. Voyages abruptly canceled. Crew members trying to appease unhappy customers. It all feels a bit like deja vu, but the cruise industry is soldiering on as the Omicron coronavirus variant makes its presence felt at sea as it has...

royalcaribbeanblog.com

'It was a pleasure being here for the quarantine': What it's like to be on a cruise ship quarantining crew members

With the growing number of Omicron cases throughout the world, so too have cases increased on cruise ships across the industry. In an effort to improve the care of those crew members completing quarantine, Royal Caribbean has designated the Serenade of the Seas as a hospital ship for those who have tested positive for covid-19.
cruisehive.com

What’s the Latest Update With Crystal Cruises and Genting?

The developing story of the past week is, of course, the situation around Asian Cruise Giant Genting Hong Kong. The owner of cruise lines such as Dream Cruises, Star Cruises, and ultra-luxury cruise line Crystal Cruises filed for winding up the company last week. Since then, various rumors have come...
cruiseindustrynews.com

Players in a Likely Crystal Cruises Acquisition

With Crystal Cruises suspending operations through April with owner Genting Hong Kong warning of cash troubles, there is no shortage of speculation of what will happen to one of the key luxury brands in the industry. According to sources familiar with the situation, Crystal is drawing interest for its brand...
cruisehive.com

Genting Files for Bankruptcy, What’s Next for its Cruise Brands?

The company behind the biggest cruise operator in Asia has filed for a close of business with the Bermuda Supreme Court. Genting Hong Kong, the company that runs Star Cruises; Crystal Cruises; Dream Cruises; and shipyard MV Werften in Germany, says cash levels are at a point where it will run out by the end of January.
cruzely.com

Answered: What’s Included in Your Cruise Fare? (And What’s Not)

First-time cruiser? If so, then one of the biggest questions you might have is figuring out exactly what’s included in the price you pay for a cruise. Think of a classic cruise, and you might picture paying your fare and then enjoying everything the ship has to offer. That’s usually not the case.
disneydining.com

Cruising During COVID: Dining

My family and I just returned from a seven night cruise on the Disney Fantasy. The trip was not work related and we weren’t sponsored by Disney, this was a family vacation. I thought I’d share some of our experiences with you, so that you can make your own decision on whether or not a Disney Cruise is right for you during these strange times.
royalcaribbeanblog.com

What is the state of the cruise industry? Trends and the cruise comeback

The last two years were anything but easy for the cruise industry, but things look to improve in 2022. Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) put out its annual State of the Cruise Industry Outlook that highlights how the cruise industry is bouncing back from the pandemic, as well as progress in environmental stewardship and other initiatives.
