The New England Patriots enter this offseason with holes to fill and not much dough to do it. According to OverTheCap, the Patriots currently have less than $10 million in available cap space for the 2022 season. That’s not nearly enough to address their various roster needs (linebacker, cornerback, wide receiver, etc.), re-up a few of their internal free agents and sign a new draft class, especially when one of those free agents (Pro Bowl corner J.C. Jackson) could cost upward of $17 million to retain.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO