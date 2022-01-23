ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Brussels Police Clash with Anti-Vaccination Protesters

By VOA News
Voice of America
 5 days ago

Police in Brussels fired water cannon and clouds of tear gas at 50,000 protesters demonstrating Sunday against COVID-19 vaccinations and restrictions European authorities are imposing to try to contain the fast-spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus. Some of the protesters came from France, Germany and other countries, shouting “Liberty!”...

www.voanews.com

Voice of America

Pro-Russian Sentiment Grows in Burkina Faso After Coup

Some supporters of Burkina Faso's military coup this week were seen celebrating with Russian flags and calling for their country to switch alliances from France to Moscow. While the extent of pro-Russian sentiment in Burkina Faso is unclear, there is no doubt many are fed up with French efforts to help fight gangs and Islamist militant groups. Henry Wilkins reports from Ouagadougou. Camera: Henry Wilkins.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Russian President Says West Ignored Security Demands

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday the United States and NATO have not addressed Moscow’s concerns in its standoff with Ukraine. The Kremlin said Putin made the remarks in a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, contending Western diplomatic responses did not consider Russia’s concerns about NATO expansion, stopping the deployment of alliance weapons near Russia’s border and rolling back its forces from Eastern Europe.
POLITICS
TIME

Tens of Thousands of Afghans Who Fled The Taliban Are Now Marooned in America's Broken Immigration Bureaucracy

Ahmad Naeem Wakili lives in a daze, his mind often drifting to his wife and 2-year-old, a little girl with big brown curls and green eyes. Wakili escaped Afghanistan amid a flurry of evacuations that began in mid-August after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took Kabul. He now lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., but his wife and daughter remain trapped in Turkey. The U.S. government has twice rejected their applications to be reunited with Wakili through an ad-hoc channel called humanitarian parole. While the rejection documents cite a problem with the fees that Wakili attempted to pay—a total of $1,150— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency in charge of processing such applications, provided no further explanation and no clear indication of when he might see his family again. (TIME reviewed the rejection letters sent to Wakili).
IMMIGRATION
