Don't Retire Early Until You Do This

In a new survey of 2,000 Americans nearly a quarter said they felt pressure to become financially literate by their mid-to-late 20s. The survey also found that 82% said they identified as “financially literate.” But despite their confidence, the average respondent could only correctly answer half of the questions in a financial quiz. Only 45% of people were “very” familiar with how inflation works, while 33% were completely confident in their investing prowess and 29% felt informed about stocks and bonds. The pandemic has pushed more than two-thirds to begin saving for their long-term goals earlier than they previously planned. Their No. 1 goal? Investing (56%), followed by more specific aims such as buying a home (49%) and retirement (48%). Millennials in particular have become more curious about investing, with more than half considering or already purchasing cryptocurrency and commodities such as gold or silver.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO