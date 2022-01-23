ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Letter: Not all rioters are held without bond

By Letters to the Editor
Oroville Mercury-Register
 5 days ago

Thank you Loretta Ann Torres for again providing false /unsupported information. MANY of the charged people are out on bail. Not all 600 being held without bond. The prosecution is holding without bond, the most violent of the “tourists” (LOL). An...

www.orovillemr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Hills Pioneer

Man accused of killing his wife held with no bond

DEADWOOD — The man accused of shooting and killing his wife in Spearfish early Saturday morning made his initial appearance Monday morning in the Lawrence County Courthouse. Appearing via video before Fourth Circuit Magistrate Judge Chad Callahan, Rogers was read the charges he faces. Rogers appeared in a blue...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
kion546.com

2 held without bail in robbery, killing of Los Angeles cop

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has ruled that two alleged gang members charged in the robbery and killing of an off-duty Los Angeles police officer will remain in federal custody without bail. Officer Fernando Arroyos was fatally shot at about 9:15 p.m. Monday in an unincorporated area of south Los Angeles County that is in the territory of the Florencia 13 gang. The suspects allegedly targeted him because of two silver chains around his neck. Prosecutors have filed federal charges against three alleged gang members and one associate. Two of the defendants are scheduled to return to court later this month, while the alleged gang associate is expected to be in court on Tuesday. The fourth defendant is in the hospital.
LOS ANGELES, CA
houstonherald.com

Two county residents arrested and held without bond, patrol says

Two Texas County residents are held without bond in the Texas County Jail following their arrest Monday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Clarence L. Hall, 30, of Houston, was wanted on three Texas County felony warrants and also is charged with making a false report, felony driving while revoked, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in a crash.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
KTLO

MC man held on $50,000 bond

A Marion County man, 28-year-old Joseph M. Verdusco of Flippin, is being held on a bond of $50,000 following a traffic stop late last month in Bull Shoals. According to the probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday, Verdusco was a backseat passenger in a vehicle driven by Vince Delong. Delong had an outstanding warrant out of the Lakeview Police Department, when his vehicle was stopped on Dec. 27.
MARION COUNTY, AR
KNOX News Radio

Human smuggling suspect from FL released without bond

A Florida man arrested for human smuggling after the bodies of four people were found near Emerson, Manitoba, by the Canada-U.S. border during a blizzard, has been released from jail without having to pay bond. Steve Shand is charged with transport or attempted transport of illegal immigrants, after the four bodies were discovered in Canada and seven Indian nationals were found in the U.S. He is not charged in the deaths. Federal Magistrate Judge Hildy Bowbeer of Minnesota didn’t order bond Monday, but said Shand must obey several release conditions. Shand had to surrender his passport. He is only allowed to travel to Florida and Minnesota, where court proceedings will take place.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Police#Republican#Capitol
CBS Boston

Bryan Purdie Held Without Bail For Alleged Home Invasion, Kidnapping In Falmouth

FALMOUTH (CBS) — The man accused of breaking into an apartment and kidnapping a woman was in Falmouth District Court on Friday. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Bryan Purdie faces 15 charges related to breaking into an apartment and a subsequent chase through Falmouth that followed. State prosecutors say Purdie forced his way into an upstairs apartment on Carriage Shop Road on Thursday, bringing along a bag, duct tape, and a handgun with him. Police say the apartment belongs to the cousin of Purdue’s on-again, off-again girlfriend, who was also inside at the time. Once inside, police say an argument began. Purdie allegedly took the...
FALMOUTH, MA
mymcmedia.org

Suspect in Magruder High School Shooting Held Without Bond

A 17-year-old Magruder High School student, who is charged with attempted second-degree murder and other charges following a shooting at the school, will be held without bond as the result of a hearing at the Montgomery County District Court on Monday. Montgomery County Police said he shot another student in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Montgomery County high school student being held without bond following school shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A 17-year-old Magruder High School student faces several charges, including attempted second-degree murder after shooting and critically injuring another student on Friday afternoon. Steven Alston Jr., an 11th-grade student, faces several charges, including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or violent […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
tomahawkleader.com

Merrill shooting suspect charged, held on $25,000 cash bond

MERRILL – Tanner H. Graap, age 27, of Merrill, is being held on $25,000.00 cash bond in the Jan. 18 shooting death of Kayla M. Frank that occurred in the home where he was living on E. 5th St. in Merrill. Graap made his initial appearance in Lincoln County...
MERRILL, WI
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Suspect in Rural King incident held on $200K bond

PARKERSBURG — A man who allegedly made bomb threats and brandished a hatchet in a Parkersburg store Wednesday has been charged with a felony and was being held on a $200,000 bond. Michael Roe, 35, homeless, was arraigned Thursday on one count of terroristic threats and was being held...
PARKERSBURG, WV
BBC

'Heartless' drug dealers 'cuckooed' woman's Nuneaton flat

Two "heartless" drug dealers forced a vulnerable woman out of her home when they took over her flat to sell heroin and crack cocaine. Diego Gomes and Ricardo Knole exploited the woman through their county line operation in Nuneaton, Warwickshire. They were convicted of possession with intent to supply and...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy