Celebrities

We're So Scared For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Safety After He Filed This In Court

By Maria Pierides
shefinds
shefinds
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NZOlY_0dtQ0Qcc00
Splash News

Prince Harry is reportedly taking legal action against the UK government to allow him to pay for the same Metropolitan police security he was previously entitled to when he was a working royal when he and his family visit the UK.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer entitled to taxpayer-funded police protection since they stepped down as senior royals in January 2020, and although he has requested to pay for the same level of security himself (similar to the private security he and Meghan pay for in the US) he has been denied the opportunity to do so. The Duke of Sussex is now taking legal action, as a legal representative has claimed that he feels “unable to return to his home” in the UK because he feels it isn’t safe for him, his wife, and their two children, Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 7 months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AGk7m_0dtQ0Qcc00

"Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats," a statement issued by Prince Harry's legal representative read. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the UK. In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home."

The statement went on to reiterate that Prince Harry is more than willing to pay for the top-level security himself (as opposed to using taxpayer money which funds security for The Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William and Kate Middleton, for example) adding: "The duke first offered to pay personally for UK police protection for himself and his family in January of 2020 at Sandringham. That offer was dismissed. He remains willing to cover the cost of security, as not to impose on the British taxpayer. As is widely known, others who have left public office and have an inherent threat risk receive police protection at no cost to them."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=018lrX_0dtQ0Qcc00

"The goal for Prince Harry has been simple – to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country," the statement continued. "During his last visit to the UK in July 2021 – to unveil a statue in honour of his late mother – his security was compromised due to the absence of police protection, whilst leaving a charity event. After another attempt at negotiations was also rejected, he sought a judicial review in September 2021 to challenge the decision-making behind the security procedures, in the hopes that this could be re-evaluated for the obvious and necessary protection required."

"The UK will always be Prince Harry's home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in. With the lack of police protection, comes too great a personal risk. Prince Harry hopes that his petition – after close to two years of pleas for security in the UK – will resolve this situation. It is due to a leak in a UK tabloid, with surreptitious timing, we feel it necessary to release a statement setting the facts straight."

Comments / 10

Betty Ohara
3d ago

stay home, all you and Megan will cause,havoc and try and talk the Queen into allowing their daughter to be christened while their there. That's what this trip is all about that and any,gossip and lies they,can throw at the Monarcy when they return to the states

Reply
4
we need peace
3d ago

He needs security. If the Queen and Charles want to see Harry and their grandchildren, then they need to allow him security.

Reply(1)
4
