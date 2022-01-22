ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Burton Albion 1-1 AFC Wimbledon

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurton extended their unbeaten start to 2022 to a fourth match after coming from behind to record a 1-1 League One draw against AFC Wimbledon with Daniel Jebbison cancelling out Ollie Palmer's opener. New signing Gassan Ahadme had two good chances in...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Roy Hodgson looking forward to ‘massive challenge’ at Watford

Former England boss Roy Hodgson feels ready for the massive challenge of keeping Watford in the Premier League.Hodgson was announced as the club’s new manager on Tuesday evening following the departure of Claudio Ranieri after only 16 weeks in charge.The 74-year-old will be joined at Vicarage Road by assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005.Hodgson becomes the Hornets’ 15th permanent manager in the last 10 years, and the third boss this season after Xisco Munoz was dismissed in October.Having left Crystal Palace at the end of last season after another campaign safely in the top flight,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle facing struggle to make more signings before transfer deadline

Newcastle’s hunt for further January recruits is destined to go down to the wire as selling clubs dig in for a fight.The Magpies, in their first transfer window under Amanda Staveley’s largely Saudi-backed consortium, have spent the last two weeks striving to add to their earlier signings of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.However, they have been met with stern resistance by clubs either determined not to sell their best players this month, or intent on not doing so until they have squeezed every last penny they can out of the Premier League’s newest financial power.Newcastle’s search has sparked daily speculation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rovman Powell fireworks leaves England chasing a daunting 225 in third T20

England were set a huge 225 to take the lead in their Twenty20 series against the West Indies after coming under some sustained punishment from Rovman Powell’s titanic 107 from 53 balls.Moeen Ali came in as captain in the absence of Eoin Morgan who suffered a quad niggle in the warm-up, while the tourists handed T20 debuts to Phil Salt, Harry Brook and George Garton for this third T20 in Barbados.Garton took his maiden international wicket in his first over but the left-armer, one of three in England’s XI alongside Reece Topley and the returning Tymal Mills was...
SPORTS
BBC

Lee Brown: AFC Wimbledon sign Portsmouth full-back on two-and-a-half-year deal

AFC Wimbledon have signed Portsmouth full-back Lee Brown on a two-and-a-half-year contract for a nominal fee. Brown, 31, departs Fratton Park after three-and-a-half seasons which included winning the EFL Trophy in 2019. "It's bittersweet really as I was wanting to stay and see out my contract," he told BBC Radio...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayoub Assal
Person
Ollie Palmer
Person
Jack Rudoni
Person
Nik Tzanev
Person
Alex Woodyard
Person
Ben Garratt
The Independent

Premier League confirms change to Covid postponement rule

Premier League clubs must now have a minimum of four positive Covid-19 cases within their squad in order to apply for a fixture postponement, it has been confirmed. It comes after Premier League clubs met on Wednesday to discuss changes to the guidance following widespread confusion and anger surrounding the criteria to call off matches. The rule sees a shift from the previously guidance which allowed clubs to apply for a fixture postponement if they did not have 13 available outfield players and a goalkeeper. Tottenham Hotspur led criticism of the rule after the Premier League accepted Arsenal’s request to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

AFC Wimbledon waiting on Alex Woodyard ahead of Shrewsbury clash

AFC Wimbledon will check on captain Alex Woodyard ahead of the Sky Bet League One match against Shrewsbury. Midfielder Woodyard sat out the 2-0 home defeat by Ipswich with a hamstring problem, which was the first league game of the campaign he had missed. Luke McCormick switched to a central...
SOCCER
The Independent

Bruno Guimaraes: Lyon deny agreeing deal with Newcastle

Lyon have denied agreeing a deal with Newcastle United over the sale of midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.According to reports on Wednesday morning, the Premier League side had agreed a fee for the 24-year-old Brazil international who was set to undergo a medical while away with his national team this week.However, the Ligue 1 side insist there is no agreement in place.They said in a statement on their official website: “Olympique Lyonnais categorically denies the false information disseminated by many media reporting an agreement between Newcastle and OL for the transfer of Brazilian international midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.“In this transfer window period, where...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afc Wimbledon#Pa Media
The Independent

Taffarel details Liverpool goalkeeper philosophy and working with Alisson

Liverpool’s latest addition to the coaching staff is one who already holds a big name in the football world - former Brazil goalkeeper and World Cup winner Claudio Taffarel.The 55-year-old joined Jurgen Klopp’s backroom team in November, expanding the goalkeeping section of the coaching crew to three members at senior level.His role encompasses both working with senior and youth stoppers, and as he has now explained, it covers a very different area of the game to the pair already in place at the Kirkby training complex.Unsurprisingly, it’s Taffarel’s role as Brazilian national team goalkeeper coach - which he still holds...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Veteran scrum-half Danny Care signs new Harlequins deal

Harlequins have announced scrum-half Danny Care has signed a new deal.Care, 35, will extend a 16-year-career with Quins, having made 321 appearances since joining from Leeds and become the club’s record try scorer.The latest contract announcement by the reigning Gallagher Premiership champions follows the likes of full-back Tyrone Green also agreeing new contract terms.Care, capped 84 times by England over a 10-year international career, said: “I’m delighted to sign on again with Quins. I love playing for this club.“Since I came down here 16 years ago I’ve loved every minute of playing at The Stoop, our fans are the best...
RUGBY

Comments / 0

Community Policy