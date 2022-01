Do you suddenly wish you lived in New Mexico? Legislators there are considering proposals to do away with all state taxes on Social Security income. That's a welcome possibility for taxpayers in the Land of Enchantment. It's especially welcome now, as the Internal Revenue Service has begun to accept returns for 2021 nationwide. This start to the tax season sparks an annual boom in taxpayers asking, "Do I pay tax on my Social Security income?"

