ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Representative Axne Unveils Bill to Boost Public Transparency at the U.S. Postal Service

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17atQv_0dtPxnyg00

(Washington D.C.) U.S. #3 District Representative Cindy Axne introduced a bill recently bringing transparency to temporary post office closures, also known as “emergency suspensions,” reported by the Postal Service.

The legislation comes on the heels of the temporary closure of the Corning Post Office placed on emergency suspension in late August, forcing residents looking for face-face postal services to make a 30-mile trek to Villisca.

Representative Axne says there was a period in late August when the Corning Post Office temporarily closed to address an HVAC system issue.

The Postal Suspension Transparency would require the U.S. Postal service to develop a new public-facing dashboard of all post office facilities under emergency suspension that would include the following information.

*Street address

*The date of and reason for the suspension.

*The normal date operations are estimated to resume

*The location and hours of the nearest facility with postal services

*Alternative services available, including how to request the curbside delivery

The Bill is known as a temporary closure. U.S Postal Service district managers may temporarily suspend operations at any post office under their jurisdiction in the event of a natural disaster, severe damage or destruction, lack of qualified personnel, termination of a lease or rental agreement, and more. In a recent report on emergency suspensions in the eastern area, the U.S Postal Service “did not consistently comply with policies and procedures regarding emergency suspensions.

Comments / 0

Related
Journal Review

Fixing the Postal Service without breaking it

The U.S. Postal Service doesn’t say anything about pandemics or lockdowns in its motto. Nonetheless, over the last two years, America’s mail carriers stayed on the job and kept the nation going. It’s important to keep that in mind as Congress begins once again to wrestle with the...
U.S. POLITICS
Bryan College Station Eagle

Keep postal service reforms going

The U.S. Postal Service doesn’t say anything about pandemics or lockdowns in its motto. Nonetheless, over the past two years, America’s mail carriers stayed on the job and kept the nation going. It’s important to keep that in mind as Congress begins once again to wrestle with the...
U.S. POLITICS
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

McEachin’s office seeks answers U.S. Postal Service delivery issues in Emporia

Congressman A. Donald McEachin-D, Va. 4th, representative Elizabeth Hardin spoke to members of the Emporia Rotary Club seeking answers concerning the U.S. Postal Service issues in Emporia-Greensville. Hardin is the 4th District point person for constituent postal problems. “We are gathering information from a lot of different conversations I’ve had...
EMPORIA, VA
kmaland.com

Axne proposes student veteran work study bill

(Washington) -- Efforts to make it easier for veterans to attend college or a vocational school are growing in Congress. Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne proposes the Student Work Study Modernization Act. Axne's bill would allow part-time student veterans to access the VA work study programs, ensuring they can complete their certification or degree without taking on huge amounts of student debt and still care for themselves and their family. Currently, Axne says work-study programs are only available through the Department of Veterans Affairs for full-time student veterans.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WOUB

Why the U.S. Postal Service is experiencing delays

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NewsHour) — A key part of the Biden administration’s plan to distribute free COVID tests depends heavily on the United States Postal Service. White House officials say that effort is going well, with tens of millions of tests now being shipped. But the U.S. Postal Service...
U.S. POLITICS
casscountyonline.com

U.S. Postal Service reveals more stamps for 2022

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Postal Service has announced several additions to the 2022 stamp program first announced last fall. All stamp designs are preliminary and subject to change. Palace of Fine Arts. An eye-catching sight in the Marina District of San Francisco, the Palace of Fine Arts has long...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
US News and World Report

Senator Wants U.S. Government, Automakers to Address 'Alarming' Jump in Carjackings

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior U.S. senator on Wednesday called on major automakers and the Transportation Department to take action to address an "alarming" rise in carjackings in some major cities. Senate Judiciary chair Dick Durbin, a Democrat, asked the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents nearly all major automakers,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Reuters

U.S. House leaders unveil chips, China competition bill

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives leaders on Tuesday unveiled a bill aimed at increasing U.S. competitiveness with China and supporting the U.S. chip industry, including $52 billion to subsidize semiconductor manufacturing and research. President Joe Biden's administration is pushing to persuade Congress to approve funding to...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cindy Axne
GovExec.com

Vaccine Mandate Still a Possibility for the Postal Service

The U.S. Postal Service is still keeping its options open for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, saying on Wednesday it is not ruling out a requirement for its more than 600,000 employees. USPS was originally subject to a Biden administration mandate for large employers, but the Supreme Court struck down that...
U.S. POLITICS
floridapolitics.com

Bills to boost rural broadband service get Senate panel approval

Florida's efforts to expand access to broadband internet service in rural areas took a step closer to getting an infusion of cash Monday. A pair of bills that would give a large cash infusion — $400 million or more — to Florida’s new efforts to expand broadband in the rural parts of the state passed through the Senate Commerce Committee Monday, despite concerns from Democrats the measure would do little to make the service more affordable.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Mail Delivery#Postal Services#The Postal Service#U S#The U S Postal Service#District#The Corning Post Office#U S Postal
CNBC

Pennsylvania court tosses state's mail voting law

A Pennsylvania court struck down the state's mail voting law on Friday morning, saying that voters must amend the state constitution before such legislation is legal. "No-excuse mail-in voting makes the exercise of the franchise more convenient and has been used four times in the history of Pennsylvania," Commonwealth Court Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt wrote in a Friday ruling. "If presented to the people, a constitutional amendment to end the Article VII, Section 1 requirement of in-person voting is likely to be adopted. But a constitutional amendment must be presented to the people and adopted into our fundamental law before legislation authorizing no-excuse mail-in voting can 'be placed upon our statute books'."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
theeastcountygazette.com

U.S. Postal Service Issues Serious Warning Against Fake Stamps

129.2 billion pieces of mail were sent by the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) alone in 2020, according to the agency’s latest data. It seems pretty straightforward to send and receive mail, but countless people are victimized by USPS scams every year, from phishing emails to check fraud. As a result of a new scam, the Postal Service has issued a warning to customers who may see their mail go missing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Western Iowa Today

Chief Justice Wants Programs To Encourage Lawyers To Practice In Rural Areas

(Des Moines, IA) The Iowa Supreme Court chief justice says she’d like to see more programs that encourage lawyers to live and practice in rural areas. Justice Susan Christensen is a Harlan native and still lives in Shelby County. She says people talk about helping doctors and dentists pay student loans if they practice in rural communities – but no one thinks about lawyers until they need one. Christensen says the irony is that a lawyer who starts in a small town can get far more experience than a law school grad who lands a job at a big city firm.
DES MOINES, IA
TheStreet

Biden Administration Withdraws Covid Vaccination, Testing Rules

The Biden administration is withdrawing its Covid-19 vaccination and testing rules for private businesses with 100 or more employees effective Wednesday following the U.S. Supreme Court’s Jan. 13 ruling that blocked the regulations. The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Tuesday said it is withdrawing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
10K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy