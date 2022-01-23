AP PHOTOS: Ukrainians observe pagan-rooted new year festival

On January 30th, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., ring in the Lunar New Year at The Crossing’s first annual Lunar New Year Festival and Marketplace, located at the former Temporary Transbay Transit Terminal in East Cut. Sponsored by The East Cut Community Benefit District (East Cut CBD), the event will feature performances from Chinese Lion Dancers, a cooking demo from The Food Network’s Chopped Champion, San Francisco native, and renowned chef, Kathy Fang, a showcase of authentic Chinese products from Chef George Chen’s Chinatown establishment, China Live and a variety of food options from local restaurants, including Little Green Cyclo, Fang Restaurant, and House of Nanking. Miss Asian Global and court will also be in attendance, joining guests in ringing in the Lunar New Year.
