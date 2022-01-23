Dundee hope to sign Partick Thistle striker Zak Rudden during January

Transfer news is going into overdrive right now – but Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United are all reportedly interested in one long-term target. Endrick, a 15-year-old sensation from Brazil, has caught the attention of some of Europe's biggest superclubs, after notching an unbelievable 165 goals in 169 games for Palmeiras youth teams. Now, the Copa Libertadores champions are said to value the talent at over £30m.
Manchester United are in talks with a highly-rated French star to become Ralf Rangnick's first buy as Manchester United interim manager. Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara has been linked with the Red Devils all month long – and now transfer guru Nicolo Schira has claimed that the Old Trafford outfit have offered a five-year contract to the player, whose deal in the south of France expires at the end of the season.
Former Celtic chairman and managing director Fergus McCann paid tribute to Wim Jansen and his “incredible” career following the death of the ex-Hoops manager on Tuesday. McCann was in charge of the Parkhead club when former Feyenoord and Holland player Jansen led Celtic to the league and league cup double in 1997/98.
New loan recruit Ellis Simms brings "great pedigree" to Hearts, says manager Robbie Neilson after securing the long-term target from Everton. The 21-year-old striker has moved to Tynecastle for the rest of the season and made his debut in the league defeat to Celtic on Wednesday. Simms scored 10 times...
Hearts have signed forward Ellis Simms on loan from Everton. The 21-year-old England youth striker makes the move to the Jambos until the end of the season, and could feature in the cinch Premiership match with Celtic at Tynecastle on Wednesday night.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson was left cursing his luck after recent signing Nadir Ciftci joined a mounting casualty list during the goalless draw with Dundee. The former Dundee United and Celtic attacker suffered a hamstring strain eight minutes into his home debut as Saints halted an eight-game losing run in the cinch Premiership.
Dundee United finally returned to winning ways in the cinch Premiership with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Ross County at Tannadice. Substitute Nicky Clark was the home hero, cancelling out Regan Charles-Cook’s opener from the penalty spot before scoring the winner in stoppage time.
Niall McGinn is excited about running out at Dens Park as a Dundee player after making his debut for the club in Wednesday’s goalless draw at St Johnstone. The 34-year-old former Celtic winger played the majority of the second half in Perth 48 hours after joining from Aberdeen, where he scored 87 goals in 358 appearances.
St Johnstone and Dundee both remain in relegation trouble in the cinch Premiership after the Tayside derby ended in a goalless draw. Saints halted an eight-game losing run in the league but passed up an opportunity to leapfrog their neighbours who had suffered defeats in their previous six Premiership matches.
Ten-man Motherwell held out for a point in a goalless cinch Premiership encounter with Hibernian. Midfielder Liam Donnelly and manager Graham Alexander were both red-carded in the closing 20 minutes at Fir Park but Hibs could not capitalise.
Liverpool have begun talks with Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala over a free transfer in the summer. That's according to the Metro, who claim that the attacker could be heading to Anfield in the summer, as Jurgen Klopp looks to add more depth to a steady frontline that he's had for years.
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander praised his team for securing a deserved point against Hibernian after losing Liam Donnelly to what he branded a “harsh” red card. Alexander was also sent off by Andrew Dallas after Donnelly received a second yellow card following a sliding challenge on Drey Wright in the 73rd minute of a goalless Fir Park encounter.
Connor Ronan admits he is revelling in a fresh start after clinching St Mirren’s third consecutive win of 2022. The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international curled home a brilliant finish to seal a 1-0 win over Aberdeen on Tuesday.
Dundee United boss Tam Courts praised striker Nicky Clark after he came off the bench to secure a dramatic last-gasp victory at Tannadice. The Tangerines had gone behind to a Regan Charles-Cook strike in the second half but Clark netted from the penalty spot and then headed home in stoppage time to secure all three points.
Hearts midfielder Beni Baningime has told fans they will not have long to wait to see Ellis Simms scoring. Simms made his Hearts debut off the bench against Celtic on Wednesday and looked lively as Robbie Neilson’s side fell just short in their comeback attempts.
Roy Hodgson will not pressure Watford’s owners into making new signings before Monday’s transfer deadline. The former England boss was tasked with keeping the Hornets in the Premier League after replacing Claudio Ranieri as manager on Tuesday.
Former Hull manager Grant McCann has thanked the club for “an amazing time” following his departure earlier this week. The 41-year-old was in charge of the Tigers for two-and-a-half years after being appointed in June 2019, and oversaw their promotion as League One champions last season.
Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has spoken of his determination to prove you do not have to be a “sexy foreign manager” to achieve at Premier League level. Mowbray is eyeing promotion to the top flight after guiding Rovers into a strong position in the Sky Bet Championship.
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin is delighted to see his players revelling in his new system after being wary of changing his tactics halfway through the season. The Buddies have won all three games in 2022 after Goodwin switched from a 3-5-2 formation to a 4-2-3-1.
