ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Nick Bosa's huge night puts him on verge of 49ers history

By Alex Espinoza
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NEy10_0dtPoeQa00

For most of the week, 49ers fans were crossing their fingers, just hoping to see Nick Bosa’s helmet flying around the football field again Saturday.

Two days after he cleared the NFL’s five-step concussion protocol , Bosa’s golden dome was responsible for one of the game’s biggest plays. Sacks are always momentum killers, but Bosa’s second-quarter sack of Aaron Rodgers loomed large in the 49ers’ white-knuckle 13-10 Divisional Round upset over the Green Bay Packers.

“Things went our way there at the end,” Bosa said. “Back to the NFC Championship.”

The game seemed to be unraveling after Jimmy Garoppolo’s goofed a red-zone pick and Rodgers picked a part blown coverage for a 75-yard pass to Aaron Jones. The Niners did not want to go down two touchdowns. Not on a night when The Tundra froze but their offense was somehow colder.

Bosa put an end to all that Lambeau buzz by breaking in the backfield, his helmet knocking the ball loose from Rodgers’ hands with about 20 seconds left.

The Packers were out of timeouts and had to spike the ball and settle for a field-goal attempt, which was blocked by Jimmie Ward right before halftime.

Bosa’s noggin led to a potential 7-point swing when points were at a premium. With how he moves around the field, it's easy to forget he missed virtually the entire 2020 season with an ACL injury.

“The way this whole year’s gone has made this whole year really special,” Bosa said. “I’m just glad it’s still going.”

Listen to Bay Area sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest 49ers team gear

Earlier in the game, Bosa showcased his non-stop motor on a shoestring sack of Rodgers. He has three sacks in six quarters this postseason and is on the verge of making franchise history, as noted by ESPN’s Nick Wagoner.

Bosa is only 24 and is quickly ascending the crowded totem pole of 49ers d-line greats.

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari had to miss Saturday’s contest after his surgically-repaired knee wasn’t good to go. Regardless, Bosa lined up over the right tackle and was able to flush Rodgers from the pocket throughout the evening. His ability to control his side of the line is rare.

In all, the 49ers racked up five sacks, including one from Samson Ebukam and two more from Arik Armstead . Bosa and Armstead anchor the group that features a deep rotating cast for defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Eli Manning Has A Warning For Aaron Rodgers

For the second year in a row, Aaron Rodgers‘ future with the Green Bay Packers is unclear. After getting knocked out of the playoffs very early, the reigning MVP of the league could legitimately ask for a trade this offseason. While there’s no indication as to what Rodgers will...
NFL
MySanAntonio

49ers star Nick Bosa is the great-grandson of one of history's most feared mobsters

Ten days after the 1906 earthquake, Tony Accardo was born in Chicago’s Little Italy. Accardo was 14 when he dropped out of school. By 16, he was working for Jack “Machine Gun” McGurn, one of Al Capone’s hit men, and in his mid-20s, he was promoted to be Capone’s bodyguard. Two decades later, Accardo had risen to the top of the Chicago Outfit, one of America’s most-feared organized crime families.
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Names Aaron Rodgers’ Best Place To Win

Former Packers great Brett Favre weighed-in on where Aaron Rodgers best landing spot is to win big. And if you ask Favre, he doesn’t have to travel far. It’s standing right in front of him. “[Aaron Rodgers] best chance to win is right there,” Favre told SiriusXM NFL...
NFL
On3.com

Aaron Rodgers makes promise to Packers organization, teammates

Aaron Rodgers‘ season ended on Saturday in shocking fashion, as the Green Bay Packers lost 13-10 to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs, sending Rodgers into an offseason full of mystery much earlier than expected. Now, as Rodgers could be on his way...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Haley
Person
Demeco Ryans
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Jimmie Ward
thecomeback.com

Eli Manning, Kurt Warner offer advice to Aaron Rodgers

There is a non-zero chance that Aaron Rodgers has played his last game for the Green Bay Packers. Following an offseason full of drama between the two sides and a season that ended in disappointing fashion, with plenty of fireworks in between, the question of whether or not Rodgers will end up playing elsewhere in 2022 has loomed over it all.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Niners#The Guard#Acl
The Spun

Pro Football Writers Announce Their 2021 NFL MVP

The Professional Football Writers of America have announced their MVP for the 2021 NFL season. For the second season in a row, the title is being awarded to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In his 17th NFL season, Rodgers continued to show why he’s considered one of the league’s...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Analysis Network

CBS Sports Predicts Massive Aaron Rodgers Draft-Day Trade For Packers

The Green Bay Packers have some major soul-searching to do this offseason. After getting bounced in embarrassing fashion by the San Francisco 49ers in their first playoff game of the year, the future of Aaron Rodgers is very much in doubt. Some believe he could retire, some believe he could return for another reason, and others believe that the Packers will end up trading him this offseason.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams News

On Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. Where? Well, according to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Nick Bosa’s savage description of 49ers superstar Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel’s third season in the NFL has been a coming-out party for him. After making some noise as a rookie and sophomore, the San Francisco 49ers star has proven he belongs amongst the top players in the league. His prowess both on the ground and in the air has his team one win away from a Super Bowl appearance.
NFL
FanSided

3 ways 49ers were able to contain Aaron Rodgers, Packers

The 49ers had an enormous task against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Here are three ways they were able to contain him and advance in the NFL playoffs. The San Francisco 49ers faced an enormous test Saturday night, facing the one-seeded Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs and the swirling snow descending on Lambeau Field. Once the clock hit zero, it was the Niners who were advancing, thanks to a Robbie Gould game-winning field goal.
NFL
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Revealed A Shocking Fact About Drew Brees

Sean Payton is out as New Orleans Saints head coach in what is a rough stretch for the organization. First it was Drew Brees retiring following the 2020 season. Now the head coach is gone even though he had three years left on his contract. Payton is speaking with the...
NFL
95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

San Francisco, CA
590
Followers
1K+
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/957thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy