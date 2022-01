Today, the Free Library welcomes Mr. Kelly Richards as its new Director. Prior to this appointment, Kelly served as the Muskegon Area District Library Director in Michigan and Michigan Library Association President. He brings with him almost three decades of library experience. He began his career in library services in the Las Vegas Clark County Library District, and also worked in the Genesee District Library in Flint, Michigan, before taking on the role of Director in Muskegon. In addition to his role as Director, Kelly served as the Lakeshore Ethnic Diversity Alliance Chairperson, an organization that trains government agencies and businesses in principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion/belonging.

