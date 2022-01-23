Seoul says it paid Iran's delinquent UN dues to restore vote

Top Pentagon officials on Friday backed a renewed push for diplomacy to avert conflict in Ukraine, after President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Western leaders to avoid stirring "panic" over the Russian troop buildup on his country's borders. In a call that lasted more than an hour, French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian leader Vladimir Putin likewise agreed on the need for de-escalation, with Putin saying he had "no offensive plans", according to a Macron aide. At the Pentagon top officials urged a focus on diplomacy while saying that Russia now had enough troops and equipment in place to threaten the whole of Ukraine. Any such conflict, warned the top US general, Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley, would be "horrific" for both sides.

POLITICS ・ 11 MINUTES AGO