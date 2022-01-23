ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘Very significant’ risk of Russia invading Ukraine – Dominic Raab

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wyvtB_0dtPm4rN00

There is a “very significant” risk that Russia will mount an invasion of Ukraine according to Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab.

It comes as Britain accused President Vladimir Putin of plotting to install a pro-Moscow leader as head of the government in Russia’s neighbouring country.

The Foreign Office took the unusual step of naming former Ukrainian MP Yevhen Murayev as a potential Kremlin candidate to take over in Kyiv.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NY3sB_0dtPm4rN00
Dominic Raab arriving at BBC Broadcasting House (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

Western allies have stepped up warnings that Russia will pay a heavy price if the estimated 100,000 troops massed on the border launch any kind of incursion into Ukraine.

Asked if he thought Russia would invade Ukraine, Mr Raab told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme: “I think there is a very significant risk of it.

“The world needs to keep its eye on this and be very clear with President Putin that it would not do this cost-free, that there would be a price.

“A price in terms of the strenuous defence that we would expect the Ukrainians to put up, but also the economic cost through sanctions, which are of course more effective if the international community speaks as one or at least with a broad consensus.”

In a statement on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the Russian plotting showed the lengths to which the Kremlin was prepared go to undermine the government in Kyiv.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f9jAb_0dtPm4rN00
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has called on Russia to end its campaigns of ‘aggression and disinformation’ (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

“The information being released today shines a light on the extent of Russian activity designed to subvert Ukraine, and is an insight into Kremlin thinking,” she said.

“Russia must de-escalate, end its campaigns of aggression and disinformation, and pursue a path of diplomacy.

“As the UK and our partners have said repeatedly, any Russian military incursion into Ukraine would be a massive strategic mistake with severe costs.”

Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, said Ukraine is “prepared to fight” but said the country is not well-equipped for a prolonged fight.

He told Sky’s Trevor Phillips On Sunday that Ukraine would “absolutely” like to join the European Union and Nato, adding: “That’s what we made clear eight years ago, and that’s why Russians came, and it didn’t change our resolve even an inch.”

Asked what he thinks the scale of the conflict could be, he said he still hopes this is just threats for now, but added that the country is preparing itself.

Mr Murayev, a media owner, lost his seat in the Ukrainian parliament when his party failed to secure 5% of the vote in elections in 2019.

He has reportedly spoken out in the past in support of Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

In addition, the Foreign Office named four other Ukrainian politicians who, it said, maintained links with the Russian intelligence services.

It said some of them had been in contact with Russian intelligence officers working on the invasion plan.

They include Mykola Azarov who served as prime minister under the pro-Moscow president Viktor Yanukovych who was toppled in a popular uprising in 2014.

Mr Azarov fled to Russia where he established what was widely seen as a puppet government-in-exile.

He has been the subject of international sanctions and an Interpol “red notice” issued at the request of the Ukrainian government.

Also in the list is Vladimir Sivkovich, the former deputy head of the Ukrainian National Security and Defence Council, who was this week made the subject of US sanctions for allegedly working with Russian intelligence.

The others are Serhiy Arbuzov and Andriy Kluyev who both served as deputy prime minister under Mr Yanukovych.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia accused the UK Foreign Office of circulating “disinformation”.

It urged the Foreign Office to “cease these provocative activities” and “stop spreading nonsense”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Russia says US ignored its security demands over Ukraine

Russia has said it will not start a war in Ukraine but warned that the US and Nato have ignored its demands and left little room for compromise. President Vladimir Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron that the West has failed to consider Russia’s key conditions of halting further Nato expansion, stopping the deployment of alliance weapons near Russian borders, and rolling back its forces from eastern Europe, the Kremlin said.
POLITICS
newschain

Passengers rescued from bus left dangling on the edge of collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, just hours before Joe Biden visit

A two-lane bridge has collapsed in Pittsburgh, prompting rescuers to rappel nearly 150ft while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus. The collapse came hours before President Joe Biden was to visit the city to press for his trillion-dollar infrastructure bill, which includes bridge maintenance.
ACCIDENTS
KTLA

Russia threatens retaliation if U.S. and its allies reject its security demands

The Biden administration and NATO told Russia on Wednesday there will be no U.S. or NATO concessions on Moscow’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine. In separate written responses delivered to the Russians, the U.S. and NATO held firm to the alliance’s open-door policy for membership, rejected a demand to permanently ban Ukraine […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Trevor Phillips
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Viktor Yanukovych
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#The Foreign Office#Kremlin#Ukrainians#Russian#Sky
KXRM

US offers no concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine

“There is no change, there will be no change,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Also not up for negotiation will be the U.S. and European response to any Russian invasion of Ukraine, he said, repeating the mantra that any such incursion would be met with massive consequences and severe economic costs.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
AFP

Russia adds Kremlin critic Navalny to 'terrorists' list

Russia on Tuesday added jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and a number of his allies to a list of "terrorists and extremists", as authorities further clamp down on the opposition.  She was also added to the "terrorists" list on Tuesday.
POLITICS
foodcontessa.com

It Is Possible That the Price of Gasoline Will Increase if Russia Invades Ukraine.

NY – Inflation-weary Americans would undoubtedly face significantly higher gas costs if Russia invades Ukraine. Oil prices have recently risen to seven-year highs. A Russian-Ukrainian battle, which the White House has warned may be coming, might push them considerably higher. Because Russia is the world’s second-largest oil producer behind...
INDUSTRY
newschain

Human chain formed to rescue bus passengers after US bridge collapse

A two-lane bridge has collapsed in Pittsburgh, prompting rescuers to rappel nearly 150ft while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus. The collapse came hours before President Joe Biden was to visit the city to press for his trillion-dollar infrastructure bill, which includes bridge maintenance.
PITTSBURGH, PA
newschain

From catwalk to catfight! Kanye’s girlfriend Julia Fox has restaurant run-in with socialite Libbie Mugrabi during Paris Fashion Week

Julia Fox appears to be letting the ‘position’ of Kanye West’s girlfriend go to her head after she reportedly had a run-in with socialite Libbie Mugrabi in Paris. Actress Fox, 31, has been in the French capital with her rapper beau, 44, for Paris Fashion Week, and in-between sporting matching double-denim, was enjoying a bite to eat with some friends when she and New Yorker Mugrabi crossed paths.
BEAUTY & FASHION
newschain

Disney fans blast Minnie Mouse ‘woke’ makeover as she swaps polka-dot dress for Stella McCartney pantsuit

Disney has come under fire after being accused of giving beloved cartoon character Minnie Mouse a “woke” makeover. The character, who was created almost 100 years ago in 1928, has ditched her signature red and white polka-dot dress in favour of a ‘progressive’ blue pantsuit designed by Stella McCartney to mark both Women’s History Month and the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris.
MOVIES
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
114K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy