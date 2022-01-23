The movies that made tech

The tech job market is on fire. And one of the hottest roles in tech right now is also one of the least understood: the developer relations professional. Every DevRel advocate and team leader I’ve talked with in the last week was quick to stress that in their opinion, not everyone in tech — especially people working for software-adjacent companies (like banks) — actually understands what DevRel teams do. So, a quick refresher: DevRel teams are not marketers. They are not PR. They are communicators, usually with engineering and software backgrounds, who act as the conduit for feedback between the developers who use software and the engineers who make it. And while DevRel advocates used to spend most of their time on the road, traveling to conferences and hackathons to talk about their product and get developer feedback, in the last year most of them have become more like influencers, chatting up developers on Twitch livestreams and getting micro-famous on TikTok.

