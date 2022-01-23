ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The movies that made tech

By David Pierce
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour five-minute guide to the best of Protocol (and the internet) from the week that was, including how tech-inspired movies shape how the world sees tech — and how tech sees itself. The tech movies that shaped tech. 2022 is going to be a monster year for tech-inspired...

Microsoft buys Activision, antitrust ramps up and 5G gets crazy

On this episode of the Source Code podcast: Nick Statt joins the show to discuss Microsoft’s $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and what it means for the tech and game industries. Then, Issie Lapowsky talks about a big week in antitrust reform, and whether real progress is being made in the U.S. Finally, Hirsh Chitkara explains why AT&T, Verizon, the FAA and airlines have been fighting for months about 5G coverage.
BUSINESS
How Spotify uses Spotify

Ever wondered how the companies behind your most-used tech use their own products? We’ve told you how Slack uses Slack, and how Twitter uses Twitter. We talked to Spotifiers about how they use Spotify, and crowdsourced some tips for maximizing your music-listening experience. For a few days every December,...
TECHNOLOGY
What Stephen Breyer leaves behind for tech

Good morning! This Thursday, Stephen Breyer’s departure from the Supreme Court comes at a time when Big Tech and antitrust fights are gaining steam. Also: Don’t miss our weekly question for Protocol readers, down below! I’m Ben Brody, connoisseur of D.C. dog parks. Scooping out Breyer. “I...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Report: Big Tech isn't just white. It's segregated.

The tech industry is bolstered by a huge shadow workforce, workers who are either temporary, contingent or on a contract and who receive different pay, benefits and protections than those considered employees. “Not only are you underpaid, but you feel undervalued,” Google contract worker Rachael Sawyer told Protocol. “It’s as...
ECONOMY
Spoiler alert: We’re already in the beta-metaverse

What does it take to build the metaverse? What building blocks do we need, how can companies ensure that the metaverse is going to be inclusive, and how do we know that we have arrived in the 'verse?. This week, we convened a panel of experts for Protocol Entertainment’s first...
VIDEO GAMES
Asana’s productivity expert wants you to ditch the 30-minute meeting

When he entered the workforce, Joshua Zerkel didn’t know that productivity consultants were a thing. He was always the organized kid, alphabetizing his comic books and grouping his toys by category (G.I. Joes could never mix with Transformers). But his connection to productivity really clicked when he started working in web design. He quickly became the go-to employee for tips on staying focused.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Apple's new payments tech won't kill Square

Apple is preparing a product to enable merchants to accept contactless payments via iPhones without additional hardware, according to Bloomberg. While this may seem like a move to compete with Block and its Square merchant unit in point-of-sale payments, that’s unlikely. The Apple service is using technology from its acquisition of Mobeewave in 2020 that enables contactless payments using NFC technology.
CELL PHONES
Robinhood's regulatory troubles are just the tip of the iceberg

It’s been a full year since Robinhood weathered the memestock storm, and the company is now in much worse shape than many of us would have guessed back in January 2021. After announcing its Q4 earnings last night, Robinhood’s stock plunged into the single digits — just below $10 — down from a recent high of $70 in August 2021. That means Robinhood’s valuation dropped more than 84% in less than six months.
MARKETS
Want to break into DevRel? Now's your moment.

The tech job market is on fire. And one of the hottest roles in tech right now is also one of the least understood: the developer relations professional. Every DevRel advocate and team leader I’ve talked with in the last week was quick to stress that in their opinion, not everyone in tech — especially people working for software-adjacent companies (like banks) — actually understands what DevRel teams do. So, a quick refresher: DevRel teams are not marketers. They are not PR. They are communicators, usually with engineering and software backgrounds, who act as the conduit for feedback between the developers who use software and the engineers who make it. And while DevRel advocates used to spend most of their time on the road, traveling to conferences and hackathons to talk about their product and get developer feedback, in the last year most of them have become more like influencers, chatting up developers on Twitch livestreams and getting micro-famous on TikTok.
SMALL BUSINESS
The ecommerce killer lurking in the COMPETES Act

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Justice Stephen Breyer's pending retirement from the Supreme Court is the talk of the town today, but without any big tech — or Big Tech — cases headed to the court soon, it's too early to guess what the implications could be. So here's what matters today: A big bill promoting billions for STEM spending is ticking off tech companies, the FTC may face another lawsuit over its aggressive antitrust enforcement, and the Pentagon says Microsoft's VR isn't ready for prime time.
U.S. POLITICS
How YouTube became unstoppable

Good morning! This Wednesday, if you want to compete with YouTube, you’ll have to do a few things well. And making an awesome video player isn’t one of them. I’m David Pierce, and my YouTube recommendations all have to do with Formula 1, coffee and “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.” It’s perfect.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
UBS is buying robo-adviser Wealthfront for $1.4 billion

The acquisition would expand the Zurich-based bank's reach among millennial and Gen Z investors, who have favored automated investing services. It would also boost UBS's automated wealth-management capabilities. Are you a jerk for sending a Calendly link? The internet can’t decide. The question of "is sending a Calendly link...
MARKETS
Deadline

AT&T Chief John Stankey Rips Streaming Rivals For Low ARPU And Hiding “Behind The Screen” Of Amazon

In a conference call with Wall Street analysts, AT&T CEO John Stankey defended the decision to separate HBO Max from Amazon’s channels business. While the move last year caused a significant short-term loss of subscriber momentum, the gain in control of data and customer insight will pay off in the long term, the executive maintained. Other companies, he noted, are claiming to have direct access to consumers but instead rely on Amazon and other tech giants to do the heavy lifting. “Better to have them there while you have direct access and control of them and can market to them and know...
BUSINESS

