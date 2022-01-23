Tennis-Rejuvenated Monfils marches into Australian Open quarter-finals

Danielle Collins swept into the last four of the Australian Open Wednesday to match her feat from 2019 and shatter French veteran Alize Cornet's dream of making a first Grand Slam semi-final. The American 27th seed came through an intense clash 7-5, 6-1 in sweltering temperatures on Rod Laver Arena to continue her resurgence after surgery last year. She will face either Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek or Estonian veteran Kaia Kanepi for a place in the final. Defeat was bitter-sweet for unseeded Cornet, who was in her first-ever Grand Slam quater-final after 17 years of trying, but was unable to take it a step further.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO