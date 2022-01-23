ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis-Rejuvenated Monfils marches into Australian Open quarter-finals

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE (Reuters) – Gael Monfils’ blistering start to the season continued on Sunday as he eased past Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 7-5 7-6(4) 6-3 to reach his second Australian Open quarter-finals. With wife and top women’s player Elina Svitolina beaming in...

hot96.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Collins beats Cornet to make Australian Open semi-final

Danielle Collins swept into the last four of the Australian Open Wednesday to match her feat from 2019 and shatter French veteran Alize Cornet's dream of making a first Grand Slam semi-final. The American 27th seed came through an intense clash 7-5, 6-1 in sweltering temperatures on Rod Laver Arena to continue her resurgence after surgery last year. She will face either Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek or Estonian veteran Kaia Kanepi for a place in the final. Defeat was bitter-sweet for unseeded Cornet, who was in her first-ever Grand Slam quater-final after 17 years of trying, but was unable to take it a step further.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
AFP

Medvedev mounts astonishing comeback after Tsitsipas romps into semis

Men's title favourite Daniil Medvedev fought back from the brink of a shock exit on Wednesday to reach the Australian Open semi-final and keep his dream of a second Grand Slam crown alive. Medvedev, the world number two, looked down and out as he lost the opening two sets to Canadian 21-year-old sensation Felix Auger-Aliassime before mounting a remarkable turnaround. The Russian saved a match point at 4-5, 30-40 in the fourth set before completing an astonishing revival to beat the ninth seed 6-7 (4/7), 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-5, 6-4 in a marathon 4hr 42min quarter-final that finished well after midnight on Rod Laver Arena. Asked how he managed to win, the US Open champions Medvedev admitted: "I have no idea.
TENNIS
hot96.com

Tennis-Australian Alcott bows out beaten, but unbowed

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – A day after beginning his reign as ‘Australian of the Year’, quad wheelchair champion Dylan Alcott was denied a fairytale finish to his decorated career on Rod Laver Arena. The Melburnian, who was seeking an eighth Australian Open title, fought valiantly against Dutchman Sam...
MELBOURNE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Serbian#Frenchman
hot96.com

Tennis-‘Special Ks’ roll into Australian Open doubles final

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – The “Special Ks” show will have one final episode at the Australian Open after Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis progressed to the men’s doubles final against compatriots Max Purcell and Matt Ebden. Kyrgios and Kokkinakis, nicknamed the “Special Ks” as juniors, defeated third-seeded...
TENNIS
hot96.com

Olympics-U.S. bobsleigh competitor tests positive for COVID-19

(Reuters) – United States bobsleigh competitor Josh Williamson has tested positive for COVID-19 but still hopes to participate in next month’s Beijing Olympics, he said on social media Wednesday. The 25-year-old first-time Olympian tested positive Sunday, forcing him to miss his flight with Team USA scheduled for Thursday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev advance to Australian Open tennis final

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Rafael Nadal edged Matteo Berrettini and Daniil Medvedev beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in respective men's semifinals Friday at the 2022 Australian Open, setting up a finale between the 20-time Grand Slam winner and No. 2 seed. "For me, it's something completely unexpected," Nadal told reporters. "I am...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy