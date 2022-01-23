ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis-Rejuvenated Monfils marches into Australian Open quarter-finals

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE (Reuters) – Gael Monfils’ blistering start to the season continued on Sunday as he eased past Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 7-5 7-6(4) 6-3 to reach his second Australian Open quarter-finals. With wife and top women’s player Elina Svitolina beaming in...

AFP

Collins beats Cornet to make Australian Open semi-final

Danielle Collins swept into the last four of the Australian Open Wednesday to match her feat from 2019 and shatter French veteran Alize Cornet's dream of making a first Grand Slam semi-final. The American 27th seed came through an intense clash 7-5, 6-1 in sweltering temperatures on Rod Laver Arena to continue her resurgence after surgery last year. She will face either Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek or Estonian veteran Kaia Kanepi for a place in the final. Defeat was bitter-sweet for unseeded Cornet, who was in her first-ever Grand Slam quater-final after 17 years of trying, but was unable to take it a step further.
Novak Djokovic
Medvedev mounts astonishing comeback after Tsitsipas romps into semis

Men's title favourite Daniil Medvedev fought back from the brink of a shock exit on Wednesday to reach the Australian Open semi-final and keep his dream of a second Grand Slam crown alive. Medvedev, the world number two, looked down and out as he lost the opening two sets to Canadian 21-year-old sensation Felix Auger-Aliassime before mounting a remarkable turnaround. The Russian saved a match point at 4-5, 30-40 in the fourth set before completing an astonishing revival to beat the ninth seed 6-7 (4/7), 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-5, 6-4 in a marathon 4hr 42min quarter-final that finished well after midnight on Rod Laver Arena. Asked how he managed to win, the US Open champions Medvedev admitted: "I have no idea.
Tennis-Djokovic set to return next month in Dubai

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Novak Djokovic is set to return to action in Dubai next month for the first time since he was deported from Australia over his COVID-19 vaccination status ahead of the Melbourne Park Grand Slam. The 34-year-old Serb, who is unvaccinated, was deported after an 11-day rollercoaster...
Tennis-Swiatek content with hard court progress after Australian Open exit

(Reuters) – Iga Swiatek’s bid for a second Grand Slam title was ended by a crushing defeat against Danielle Collins at the Australian Open on Thursday, but the world number nine said her run to the semi-finals showed how much she has progressed as a hardcourt player. Poland’s...
Tennis-Collins crushes Swiatek to set up Barty final

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – American Danielle Collins stunned Poland’s Iga Swiatek with a commanding 6-4 6-1 victory to reach the Australian Open final on Thursday where she will face local favourite Ash Barty. Collins, ranked 30 in the world, made a lighting start on Rod Laver Arena and raced...
Tennis-Big league Berrettini targets Nadal upset in Australian Open semis

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Matteo Berrettini will take on Rafa Nadal in the Australian Open semi-finals on Friday looking to take a step closer to his first Grand Slam title and deny his opponent a record 21st major crown. In the other semi-final, U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev will play...
Melbourne
Australian Open
Sports
FOCUS ON-Nordic combined at the 2022 Beijing Olympics

LONDON (Reuters) – Focus on Nordic Combined at the Beijing Games. Nordic Combined is one sport made up of two elements – ski jumping and cross-country skiing. Athletes earn points for distance and style in their ski jump and those points are then converted into time to earn the better jumpers a head start in the staggered cross country race.
Rugby-Ex-Wales international Davies named director of rugby by world governing body

(Reuters) – Former Wales international Phil Davies has been appointed World Rugby’s new director of rugby, the governing body announced on Wednesday. The 58-year-old Davies, who currently serves as director at Leeds Tykes having previously coached the Namibian national team, takes over from Joe Schmidt, who left at the end of last year.
Nordic combined-Riiber ready to restore Norwegian honour

LONDON (Reuters) – It is a long time since Norway was the dominant force in Nordic combined at the Winter Olympics but Jarl Magnus Riiber, desperate to make up for two fourth-placed finishes in Pyeongchang, looks well-placed to restore their position. Riiber did stand on the podium four years...
UPI News

Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev advance to Australian Open tennis final

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Rafael Nadal edged Matteo Berrettini and Daniil Medvedev beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in respective men's semifinals Friday at the 2022 Australian Open, setting up a finale between the 20-time Grand Slam winner and No. 2 seed. "For me, it's something completely unexpected," Nadal told reporters. "I am...
