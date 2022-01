UPDATE: Ofcom has confirmed it is launching an investigation into the BBC’s reporting under its accuracy rules. A spokesperson for Ofcom said: “We have reviewed the BBC’s final response to complaints about this news programme. We consider it raises issues under our due accuracy rules and have launched an investigation.” The BBC has apologized over its coverage of an antisemitic hate incident in central London following an internal investigation. The BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit (ECU) investigated both a BBC website article and a broadcast report that critics said “victim-blamed” a bus full of Jewish students who were abused on London’s Oxford Street shopping...

SOCIETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO