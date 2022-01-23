ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Uyghurs in Turkey call for boycott of Beijing Games

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Dozens of people from China’s Uyghur Muslim ethnic group protested in Istanbul on Sunday, calling for a boycott of next month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing over China’s treatment of the minority. The protesters gathered outside the city’s Turkish Olympic Committee building, waving...

