Arctic air to slide from Plains to East Coast, 'every bit as cold' as last week

By Jessica Storm,
AccuWeather
 5 days ago

After an Arctic air mass produced some of the coldest conditions of the season across the Midwest and Northeast at the end of last week and into the weekend, at least one more bone-chilling event is in store this week as the bitterly cold air continues to pour down across the north-central U.S.

"Northern regions of the U.S. have been no stranger to cold air this month with several injections of cold air being felt from the Midwest into New England," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Lauren Hyde.

New York City felt the chill as temperatures dove into the teens overnight last Thursday and Friday, while Boston's temperatures fell to 9 degrees Fahrenheit early Friday morning. Philadelphia recorded a low of 14 F early on Saturday morning, over 10 degrees below its average in the middle 20s for this time of year. Portions of the Plains and Midwest, however, knocked these temperatures out of the ballpark with lows in the -20s on Friday night. Though warm weather lovers might be hoping for a reprieve, winter is set to continue.

"Times of cold air are far from over, and this week could feature not one, but two cold air masses moving into the Lower 48," said Hyde.

Reinforcing shots of frigid air have flowed one by one behind Alberta clippers that dive across the northern Plains and Midwest, stretching subfreezing temperatures even into the South.

"Cold air reached as far south as northern Florida, leading to a chilly situation for parts of the Sunshine State," Hyde said.

Low temperatures in the upper 20s were found in parts of the Florida Panhandle, northern Florida Peninsula, southern Alabama, and southern Mississippi on Monday morning. This included cities like Jacksonville, Florida, where average low temperatures are in the lower 40s in January.

Page Field, an airport in Fort Myers, Florida recorded a low temperature of 40 degrees F on Monday morning, which is the coldest morning on record in more than two years. The average low temperature at Page Field is 54 degrees F.

The National Weather Service of Jacksonville issued a freeze warning that spans from Dade City and Deltona, Florida, to Douglas and Jesup, Georgia, and a frost advisory for places from Orlando to Golden Gate Estates, Florida, for Monday morning.

Then, as a fresh push of cold air moves south from Canada, temperatures will take a nosedive into the -20s again on Tuesday night across northeastern North Dakota and northern Minnesota, including locations such as Grand Forks and Fargo, North Dakota, where average lows are between 0 and -10. The AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures could be even lower than actual temperatures, around -40 F.

AccuWeather forecasters predict this cold wave will be every bit as cold as the one last week. Chicago could have low temperatures below zero, about 20 degrees below its average in the upper teens on Tuesday night. AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures for the Windy City are expected to fall into the negative teens.

Temperatures are anticipated to remain below average across much of the Northeast for the early week, but the biggest dip for the region is forecast to occur on Wednesday as the sharply cold air in the Midwest shifts eastward, particularly Wednesday night when temperatures are expected to fall into the negative teens and even 20s across northern New England.

Lows in the Big Apple could reach into the lower teens on Wednesday night, while temperatures in the Boston area will be below 10 F. Typically, low temperatures in these areas are in the 20s in January. Areas from Madison, Wisconsin, to Portland, Maine, could have temperatures from 0 to 10 F or even below, especially in more mountainous places like State College, Pennsylvania, and Binghamton, New York, where low-temperature averages are in the upper teens.

AccuWeather forecasters expect high energy demands from increased use of heaters this week across these areas as temperatures plummet. Even hardy northerners are recommended to use caution as the deep winter continues across the region. Low temperatures can affect everything from road salt effectiveness, car batteries, smartphones, railroad tracks, medication, musical instruments, water pipes, and most importantly, the human body. Hypothermia can take effect quickly in such cold conditions without the proper attire, and these cold waves are no different.

Temperatures are expected to stay below average across the East into the weekend, though the northern Plains could have brief periods where temperatures rise slightly. Overall, chilly conditions are set to continue for the near future.

For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.

AccuWeather

Forecasters tracking potential winter storm threat for Groundhog Day

As a bomb cyclone takes aim at New England this weekend, the weather will continue to remain quiet across the middle of the nation, but that is expected to change next week, AccuWeather forecasters warn. Winter and spring are expected to collide as a far-reaching storm is poised to strengthen right around Groundhog Day on Wednesday, Feb. 2, potentially unleashing disruptive types of weather ranging from snow and ice to soaking rain and severe thunderstorms.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Blizzard warnings in place from mid-Atlantic to New England as nor’easter looms

Residents across the mid-Atlantic and New England on Friday were bracing for a major weekend snowstorm as a nor'easter is forecast to develop and rapidly strengthen into a bomb cyclone as it moves northward along the Eastern Seaboard. AccuWeather forecasters say the storm could unload over 3 feet of snow and up to 90-mph winds as it pounds eastern New England and creates an all-out blizzard — one that not only has the potential to be a top-five winter storm for cities like Boston but could leave a lasting impression on the region for this decade and perhaps many more to come.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Icy air to threaten records, bring risk of hard freeze to Florida.

A southward plunge of Arctic air will reach all the way down into Florida, sending temperatures in the Sunshine State tumbling to their lowest levels in years. AccuWeather forecasters warn that both crops and decades-old records could be in jeopardy from this frigid blast. Temperatures in some areas could reach their lowest marks in over 80 years, while other locations could break daily record low readings.
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

Arctic air to drive cold deep into the Sunshine State and beyond

A rapidly intensifying storm that is projected to pound parts of the Eastern Seaboard with snow and wind this weekend will also unleash frigid air and send temperatures nosediving as far south as Cuba and the Bahamas. Freezing temperatures could grip areas as far south as the Florida Everglades amid the bitter blast, putting records and crops in jeopardy, AccuWeather forecasters warn. Farther to the north, those who will feel the effects of the storm will also endure icy air in its wake — with dangerous consequences in some areas.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Bomb cyclone set to blitz Boston with blizzard conditions

A still-developing winter storm is set to become a major nor’easter that will bombard New England with heavy snow and blizzard conditions this weekend. Winter storm watches were issued for portions of eastern Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut and Rhode Island on Wednesday in anticipation of some of the worst conditions from the storm. The watches will go into effect at 12 a.m. on Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
AccuWeather

Dozen-car pileup halts travel on interstate in Colorado

A series of crashes unfolded just south of Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Thursday afternoon as heavy snow blanketed roads. The first crash was reported around 1:30 p.m., local time, involving 10 to 15 vehicles on Northbound Interstate 25 around mile marker 127 near Fountain, Colorado, according to KKTV. An oncoming semi-truck continued the pileup, causing further problems.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
AccuWeather

Raining reptiles: What makes these iguanas fall out of trees?

Every few years, Floridians wake up to a spooky sight on their sidewalks. But then, as soon as the sun comes up, the immobilized iguanas spring to life. Every few years, a unique weather predicament strikes the tropical climate of South Florida. While nowhere near as destructive as a landfalling hurricane can be, the phenomenon of cold-stunned iguanas falling from trees is an attention-grabber every year it occurs.
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

'Sounded like a huge snowplow': 10 injured in Pittsburgh bridge collapse

A human chain was formed as crews rappelled about 150 feet down a ravine to rescue trapped passengers from vehicles and a city transit bus. Emergency crews rescued 10 people from a transit bus and five other vehicles after a bridge collapsed early Friday morning in Frick Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, sending the careening cars down into a ravine below. The incident happened just hours before President Joe Biden visited the city to press for greater infrastructure funding for the nation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AccuWeather

Next winter storm could be a 'huge snowstorm for New England'

AccuWeather forecasters are keeping a close watch on a major winter storm expected take shape along the Eastern Seaboard this weekend. New England is most likely to bear the brunt of the storm, but parts of the eastern Carolinas and major cities in the mid-Atlantic could at the very least feel a glancing blow from the storm.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

After weeks of darkness, the sun rises in America’s northernmost town

Most people might think 67 days without the sun would be unbearable, but one former resident of Alaska's northernmost town explained what makes "polar night" so magical. Situated more than 300 miles north of the Arctic Circle, at the very top of Alaska, is Utqiagvik - formerly known as Barrow - the northernmost city in the United States. It sits on a promontory between the Chukchi and Beaufort seas, with no roads connecting it to the rest of the state.
ASTRONOMY
AccuWeather

FedEx truck seen dangling off overpass amid treacherous conditions

Temperatures barely made it to double digits on Wednesday, and the effects of the brutal cold, authorities said, helped trigger the cause of this scary scene. Bitterly cold air led to icy roads that are said to be the cause of a FedEx semitrailer sliding right off an overpass along the Indiana Toll Road on Wednesday morning in Mishawaka, Indiana, about 5 miles east of South Bend. The truck was seen hanging down toward the railroad tracks below the bridge.
MISHAWAKA, IN
AccuWeather

Frigid cold, more rounds of snow coming to Midwest and East

An Arctic air mass responsible for the lowest temperatures of the season so far in parts of the Midwest and East will run its course this weekend, but more waves of frigid air will follow, along with threats of snow and slippery travel conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Energy demands will...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Police arrest ‘Elsa’ as prime suspect behind winter storm

After a snowstorm froze over the eastern portion of the U.S., South Carolina police released bodycam footage showing the arrest of a well-known ice queen. The "rare" footage showed Elsa from Disney's Frozen franchise reveling in the freshly fallen snow that blanketed the scenery around her. Then, she spotted the police -- and ran.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AccuWeather

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

