Italy’s Berlusconi hospitalised in Milan – source

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalised in Milan, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday, a day after he decided against running for president. Berlusconi,...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
101 WIXX

Italy’s Civitanavi Systems to list on Euronext Milan market

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s Civitanavi Systems plans to list on Euronext Milan stock market in order to increase production capacity and improve product innovation, the inertial navigation and stabilisation system company said on Wednesday. Born as a start-up in 2012, Civitanovi Systems aims to raise around 40 million...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Italy’s Technoprobe plans to list on Milan market

MILAN (Reuters) – Italian microelectronics company Technoprobe said on Tuesday it planned to list on the Milan bourse. The company, which designs so-called probe cards used for testing non-memory or SOC (system on chip) semiconductors, will offer shares sold by the existing shareholders and in part derived from a capital increase, it said in a statement.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Italy's Berlusconi Mobilises Media Empire Behind His Presidential Bid

ROME (Reuters) - Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is galvanising his media empire behind his campaign to become Italy's president this month, a move reviving dormant but unresolved concerns about conflict of interest. The 85-year-old billionaire media tycoon, who served four terms as premier, is the formal candidate of Italy's...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Silvio Berlusconi
wantedinmilan.com

Cost of living: Milan is Italy's most expensive city

Codacons report highlights gap between Italy's north and south, with groceries in Milan costing almost double than in Naples. Milan is confirmed as Italy's most expensive city to live in, according to a new report by consumer watchdog Codacons. The survey was based on the cost of living in Italy's...
EUROPE
101 WIXX

Italian tycoons break up Generali pact to avoid regulatory scrutiny

MILAN (Reuters) – Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone has quit a pact with fellow Generali investor Leonardo Del Vecchio which the two Italian magnates had struck to challenge the insurer’s top shareholder Mediobanca, a letter seen by Reuters showed. Two sources close to the matter said Caltagirone’s move did not...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan#Italy#Hospital#Heart Surgery#Reuters#Italian#Ansa News Agency
AFP

Far-right, nationalist leaders to meet in Madrid Friday

Hungary and Poland's leaders and France's Marine Le Pen will be in Madrid later this week for a gathering of nationalist and far-right leaders, Spain's Vox party said on Wednesday.  The meeting comes two months after a similar gathering in Warsaw in December, with the follow-up organised by the far-right Vox, which is the third-largest party in Spain's parliament.
POLITICS
101 WIXX

French 2021 economic growth strongest in 52 years at 7%

PARIS (Reuters) – France saw its strongest growth in over five decades last year as the euro zone’s second-biggest economy bounced back from the COVID-19 crisis faster than expected, official data showed on Friday. The economy grew 0.7% in the final three months of the year after a...
ECONOMY
Place
Europe
101 WIXX

France says Mali standoff untenable, junta “out of control”

PARIS (Reuters) -France’s foreign minister said on Friday that a standoff with an “out of control” junta in Mali was untenable, and that Paris was discussing with partners how to adapt its operations to continue the fight against Islamist militants there. Tensions have escalated between Mali and...
EUROPE
101 WIXX

Sweden registers new daily COVID-19 cases record on Jan. 27

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden set a new daily record for COVID-19 infections, registering 53,619 cases on Jan. 27, health agency data showed on Friday. The daily infection figures are typically revised somewhat as any delayed records of additional cases are added to the national total for a given day. The previous record, 46,671 cases, was set on Jan. 25.
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Lithuania and Germany in talks on more troops in Lithuania, president says

(Reuters) – Lithuania and Germany are in talks on increasing Germany’s military presence in Lithuania “in light of current events”, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Friday. Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops near the Ukrainian border while demanding a redrawing of post-Cold War...
POLITICS
101 WIXX

Germany expelled Russian diplomat over space tech spying -Spiegel

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany last year expelled a spy who was working under diplomatic cover at Russia’s consulate in Munich, Der Spiegel newsmagazine reported on Friday. It said the accredited diplomat was an officer of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) who was acting as handling agent for the Russian academic whose arrest on spying charges was announced on Thursday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

France Will Return 15 Nazi-Looted Works, Including Paintings by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall

France has finalized the restitution of 15 artworks sold under duress or looted by the Nazis, including paintings by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall. The bill passed unanimously on Tuesday in the French National Assembly, and is expected to be approved by its Senate on February 15. In a statement, the Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot, applauded the vote, saying that the continued dispossession of the art was “the denial of the humanity [of these Jewish families], their memory, their memories.” Among the collection is a painting by Chagall, titled The Father, which was looted from David Cender, a Polish Jewish musician and luthier, who arrived...
VISUAL ART

