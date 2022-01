Dylan Alcott is an Australian Wheelchair tennis player and a Wheelchair basketball player. He has won 15 Grand Slams in quad singles and 8 Grand Slams in quad doubles. Alcott started his basketball career aged 14, and made his debut for the Australian Men’s wheelchair basketball team, called the Rollers, at the age of 16. He was a key player in the Rollers squad when they won the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Paralympics, and became the youngest ever wheelchair basketball gold medalist, for which he was rewarded with the Medal of the Order of Australia. He added another medal to his belt, when his team won the silver medal at the 2012 London Paralympics.

