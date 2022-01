A change in the basketball schedule for the Princeton School District has meant a change in the date for public meeting that will be held for the Princeton School District regarding their possible conference change. Princeton’s district has invited the public to a meeting where information will be shared and questions will be answered about the school’s considerations regarding the school’s potential petition to become a member of the Grand River West Conference and subsequent switch to an 8-man football affiliation. The meeting, which was originally scheduled for Monday evening, will now be held on Wednesday at 6pm in the school’s activity room.

