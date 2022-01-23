ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis-Rejuvenated Monfils marches into Australian Open quarter-finals

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE (Reuters) – Gael Monfils’ blistering start to the season continued on Sunday as he eased past Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 7-5 7-6(4) 6-3 to reach his second Australian Open quarter-finals. With wife and top women’s player Elina Svitolina beaming in...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Collins beats Cornet to make Australian Open semi-final

Danielle Collins swept into the last four of the Australian Open Wednesday to match her feat from 2019 and shatter French veteran Alize Cornet's dream of making a first Grand Slam semi-final. The American 27th seed came through an intense clash 7-5, 6-1 in sweltering temperatures on Rod Laver Arena to continue her resurgence after surgery last year. She will face either Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek or Estonian veteran Kaia Kanepi for a place in the final. Defeat was bitter-sweet for unseeded Cornet, who was in her first-ever Grand Slam quater-final after 17 years of trying, but was unable to take it a step further.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
AFP

Medvedev mounts astonishing comeback after Tsitsipas romps into semis

Men's title favourite Daniil Medvedev fought back from the brink of a shock exit on Wednesday to reach the Australian Open semi-final and keep his dream of a second Grand Slam crown alive. Medvedev, the world number two, looked down and out as he lost the opening two sets to Canadian 21-year-old sensation Felix Auger-Aliassime before mounting a remarkable turnaround. The Russian saved a match point at 4-5, 30-40 in the fourth set before completing an astonishing revival to beat the ninth seed 6-7 (4/7), 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-5, 6-4 in a marathon 4hr 42min quarter-final that finished well after midnight on Rod Laver Arena. Asked how he managed to win, the US Open champions Medvedev admitted: "I have no idea.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Serbian#Frenchman
wtvbam.com

Tennis-Collins crushes Swiatek to set up Barty final

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – American Danielle Collins stunned Poland’s Iga Swiatek with a commanding 6-4 6-1 victory to reach the Australian Open final on Thursday where she will face local favourite Ash Barty. Collins, ranked 30 in the world, made a lighting start on Rod Laver Arena and raced...
TENNIS
wtvbam.com

Tennis-A modern day Australian icon, Barty a throwback to golden generation

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – When Evonne Goolagong Cawley first set eyes on Ash Barty in Melbourne, she was mesmerised. Barty was only a teenager but she already had the style of the type of player the four-time Australian Open winner had been waiting for, for what felt like a lifetime, to emerge from the women’s ranks.
TENNIS
UPI News

Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev advance to Australian Open tennis final

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Rafael Nadal edged Matteo Berrettini and Daniil Medvedev beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in respective men's semifinals Friday at the 2022 Australian Open, setting up a finale between the 20-time Grand Slam winner and No. 2 seed. "For me, it's something completely unexpected," Nadal told reporters. "I am...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy