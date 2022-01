Boeing reported a hefty fourth-quarter loss Wednesday as mounting costs connected to the widebody 787's woes more than offset the boost from the comeback of the 737 MAX after a lengthy grounding. The US aviation giant accounted for a total of $3.8 billion in one-time expenses associated with compensating airlines for delayed deliveries of the 787 and more costly production processes. Boeing suspended deliveries on the jet this spring due to quality problems and has been working with US air safety regulators on fixes to the aircraft. Those costs were the biggest factor in the company's $4.1-billion quarterly loss.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO