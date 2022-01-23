ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Uyghurs in Turkey call for boycott of Beijing Games

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Dozens of people from China’s Uyghur Muslim ethnic group protested in Istanbul on Sunday, calling for a boycott of next month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing over China’s treatment of the minority. The protesters gathered outside the city’s Turkish Olympic Committee building, waving...

KTLA

Russia threatens retaliation if U.S. and its allies reject its security demands

The Biden administration and NATO told Russia on Wednesday there will be no U.S. or NATO concessions on Moscow’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine. In separate written responses delivered to the Russians, the U.S. and NATO held firm to the alliance’s open-door policy for membership, rejected a demand to permanently ban Ukraine […]
POLITICS
AFP

China shrugs off IMF warnings on zero-tolerance Covid approach

Beijing shrugged off IMF warnings about the economic impact of its aggressive anti-Covid policy, saying on Wednesday that China has achieved "significant results" and is a key driver of global growth. It might be time for Beijing to "recalibrate" its stance in order to ease pressure on global supply chains and economic growth, the fund's newly-installed first deputy managing director Gita Gopinath told AFP. But Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the country's "status as an important engine of global economic growth has not changed," adding that Beijing has achieved "significant results" in its economic rebound and boosting global economic recovery.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China restricts activists' social media ahead of Olympics

Human rights activists and some academics in China have had their WeChat messaging app accounts restricted in recent weeks, multiple people affected have told AFP, as Beijing cracks down on dissent before the Winter Olympics. "The government now wants to make sure that people don't cross the line online to poke the facade of a perfect Winter Olympic Games," said Yaqiu Wang, senior China researcher at Human Rights Watch.
SPORTS
americanmilitarynews.com

French Parliament calls Uyghur persecution a genocide

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The French Parliament on Thursday officially labeled China’s persecution of its Uyghur minority a genocide, joining other Western governments and legislatures that have issued similar declarations. Lawmakers voted 169-1 in favor of a nonbinding resolution...
POLITICS
#Uyghurs#Turkey#Protest#Beijing Games#Reuters#Uyghur Muslim#Turkish Olympic Committee#Chinese#Turks
Taiwan president expresses ’empathy’ for Ukraine’s situation

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday expressed “empathy” for Ukraine’s situation due to the military threat the island faces from China, saying force was not the solution to resolving disputes. Taiwan has complained of repeated Chinese military activity near it over the past...
WORLD
China agrees to Xinjiang visit by U.N. rights chief in early 2022-South China Morning Post

BEIJING (Reuters) – China has agreed to let the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights visit Xinjiang in the first half of 2022 after the Beijing Winter Olympics, according to a report https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3164980/china-says-un-human-rights-chief-can-visit-xinjiang-after in the South China Morning Post which cited unnamed sources. Rights groups have accused China...
CHINA
TODAY.com

Orphanage in Turkey provides refuge for Uyghur children

In an orphanage in Turkey, more than 100 children live together far from home. Their families were torn apart because they are ethnic Uyghurs, a Muslim minority from Western China. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Keir Simmons meets the children who haven’t seen their parents in years.Jan. 28, 2022.
ADVOCACY
NBC Los Angeles

Uyghurs, Tibetans, Hong Kongers Join Together to Protest Beijing Olympics

As China prepares to host the Beijing Winter Olympics, a coalition of international activists have pressed for a boycott of what they are calling the “#2022GenocideOlympics” over the country's treatment of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities. The activists have urged athletes, broadcasters and others to forgo the games...
SOCIETY
KXRM

US offers no concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine

“There is no change, there will be no change,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Also not up for negotiation will be the U.S. and European response to any Russian invasion of Ukraine, he said, repeating the mantra that any such incursion would be met with massive consequences and severe economic costs.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Greece, Turkey reel from political fallout of snowstorm

Turkey's main airport stirred back to life on Wednesday and Greece's under-fire prime minister issued a formal apology as the east Mediterranean neighbours faced the political fallout of a paralysing blizzard. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis offered his "personal and sincere apology" on Wednesday to those stranded in the snow.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Carhartt facing calls for boycott over vaccine mandates

Carhartt, the work wear and outdoor gear maker, is facing calls for a boycott among conservatives opposed to its vaccine mandate for staff. The outcry comes amid fierce debate in the US over Covid-19 jabs. This month, the US Supreme Court said the government could not force large employers to...
INDUSTRY
wtvbam.com

Philippines’ presidential hopefuls tout post-pandemic recovery plans

MANILA (Reuters) – Four of the Philippines’ presidential candidates on Saturday laid down plans to tackle the country’s biggest issues in an interview with the nation’s leading broadcaster, but notable was the absence of early frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Marcos, a clear favourite for the May...
POLITICS
AFP

US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar

The US government warned companies Wednesday to be extremely wary of doing business in Myanmar, citing the risks of being linked to a military government involved in lawlessness and human rights abuse. Those involved with businesses controlled by the military regime "run the risk of engaging in conduct that may expose them to significant reputational, financial, and legal risks," including breaking sanctions and money-laundering laws, according to a statement from six cabinet-level departments. Investors and traders were warned specifically to avoid state-owned enterprises, the gems and precious metals sector, real estate and construction projects, and the arms business. "These entities and sectors have been identified as primary industries providing economic resources for Burma's military regime," the statement said, using the former popular name for the country.
FOREIGN POLICY
wtvbam.com

Ten Pakistani soldiers killed in insurgent attack, army says

QUETTA, Pakistan (Reuters) – Separatist insurgents have claimed responsibility for an attack on a Pakistani army post near a southwestern port in which China is investing, and the army said 10 soldiers were killed. The attack, launched late on Tuesday in Kech district, north of Gwadar port, was the...
MILITARY

