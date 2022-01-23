ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Italy’s Berlusconi hospitalised in Milan – source

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalised in Milan, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday, a day after he decided against running for president. Berlusconi,...

