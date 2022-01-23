ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers Roasted Online After His Packers Lose to 49ers

By Anders Anglesey
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Green Bay Packers quarterback was teased over his previous comments about COVID-19...

c.vidkxjen
4d ago

The door to 49ers is always open if Rodgers want to join next year to win a SB for his hometown, he can also get vaccinated in the process 🤷🏻

xnwhydge
4d ago

It is not just a loss of Green Bay, a loss of Packers, it is also a loss of anti vaccination minions, a loss of ivermectin, a loss of all the horses

