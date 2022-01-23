ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

'Muslimness' sacking claim should be investigated if complaint is made - UK's Raab

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EK1AI_0dtPgrN700

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - A British lawmaker's claim that she was sacked from a ministerial job partly because of her Muslim faith should be properly investigated if she makes a formal complaint, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday.

Nusrat Ghani, who lost her job as a junior transport minister in February 2020, told the Sunday Times that she was told by a "whip" - an enforcer of parliamentary discipline - that her "Muslimness" had been raised as an issue in her sacking. read more

"We have absolutely zero tolerance for any discrimination, and any Islamophobia, in the Conservative Party," Raab told Sky News on Sunday. "A claim like this, as serious as it is, should be properly reported, and then a proper investigation (should take place)."

Reporting by Paul Sandle Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

British police say have received information on Downing Street gatherings

LONDON (Reuters) - British police on Friday said they had received information on gatherings at Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Downing Street office and residence that it had requested to support its investigation into whether they breached COVID lockdown rules. “My officers will now examine this material in detail to...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Raab
abc17news.com

Lawmaker’s claim of anti-Muslim bias is new blow to UK govt

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered an investigation into a Conservative lawmaker’s claim that she was fired from a government job in part because of her Muslim faith. Former Transport Minister Nusrat Ghani says that a government whip said her “Muslimness” was “making colleagues uncomfortable” when she was demoted in 2020. Johnson’s office said Monday that the prime minister had asked government officials “to establish the facts about what happened.” Ghani’s allegation is the latest wrongdoing claim shaking Johnson’s grip on power. In another blow, an anti-fraud minister resigned Monday, accusing the government of failing to stop fraudsters abusing coronavirus business loans.
POLITICS
Action News Jax

UK to probe lawmaker's claim she was fired over Muslim faith

LONDON — (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday ordered an investigation into a Conservative lawmaker’s claim that she was fired from a government job in part because of her Muslim faith. Former Transport Minister Nusrat Ghani says that when she was demoted in 2020,...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Thomson Reuters#Muslimness#British#The Sunday Times#The Conservative Party#Sky News
Reuters

London police move to limit Downing Street parties report

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - An inquiry into COVID-19 lockdown-breaking gatherings in Downing Street that might determine the future of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be further delayed after the police asked for the report to make only "minimal reference" to those events. Johnson, facing the gravest threat to...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
KTLA

Russia threatens retaliation if U.S. and its allies reject its security demands

The Biden administration and NATO told Russia on Wednesday there will be no U.S. or NATO concessions on Moscow’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine. In separate written responses delivered to the Russians, the U.S. and NATO held firm to the alliance’s open-door policy for membership, rejected a demand to permanently ban Ukraine […]
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. says U.N. meeting a chance for Russia to explain itself

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - A United Nations Security Council meeting on Monday on Russia's troop build-up on Ukraine's border will be "an opportunity for Russia to explain what it is doing," a senior U.S. administration official said, as Russia signaled it could seek to stop the public council discussion.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Ukrainian troops train with new British arms amid Russia tensions

YAVORIV, Ukraine, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Ukrainian troops in furry black-and-white winter camouflage trained on Friday firing anti-tank launchers delivered by Britain as part of Western efforts to help Ukraine defend itself from any Russian invasion. Russia has forced the West into talks on Moscow's demands for new security guarantees...
MILITARY
Reuters

W. African bloc suspends Burkina Faso after military coup

OUAGADOUGOU, Jan 28 (Reuters) - West Africa's main regional bloc on Friday suspended Burkina Faso from its governing bodies over this week's military coup but stopped short of imposing any sanctions, its member states said in a statement. Burkina Faso's army overthrew President Roch Kabore on Monday, presenting the latest...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

295K+
Followers
274K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy