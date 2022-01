Anthony Rizzo is considered a solid backup plan for teams that miss out on Freddie Freeman. With Freeman’s free agency in flux, what does that mean for Rizzo?. For one, it means Rizzo is waiting to react. For teams like the Braves, Yankees, Dodgers and Blue Jays — all of whom need a first baseman — Rizzo would be a great match. However, all four of those teams have shown interest in Freeman, with Rizzo likely being a backup plan at this stage.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO