It's never a bad time to return to Schitt's Creek, Dan and Eugene Levy's hit comedy about a wealthy family forced to start over in a small town after losing their fortune. The Canadian series went from cult favorite to Emmy-winning darling thanks to its perfect cast and big-hearted storytelling, which never lost its biting sense of humor even as the characters warmed up to each other. If you've finished watching — or rewatching — Schitt's Creek and are looking for a show to fill the gap the Rose family left behind, read on. TV Guide has put together a whole list of shows that can give you some of what you love about Schitt's Creek.

