Malaysia former PM Mahathir still in hospital, says his daughter

By Reuters Staff
 5 days ago
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, 96, is still being treated in hospital and his family has communicated with him, his daughter said on Sunday.

Marina Mahathir said in a statement the family thanked people for their prayers and hoped people would ignore rumours spread about him by uninformed sources.

She said on Saturday evening that Mahathir was in stable condition, and responding well to a treatment following a medical procedure on Jan. 8.

This is the second time the former premier, who has a history of heart issues, has been admitted to the National Heart Institute this month.

