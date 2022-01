Left My Wallet returns with an hour-long conversation with Biff Busick, the former Oney Lorcan in WWE NXT. Biff and I go back to before he even had his first match so we talk about him coming up through the New England indie scene, the first time we met, training with both Lance Storm and Funaki, getting kicked out of a WWE tv taping, who he learned the most from in NXT, reviewing matches with Shawn Michaels, and his return match for his home promotion, Beyond Wrestling.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO