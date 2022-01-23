ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsburg, WV

Michael L. Richards

Journal & Sunday Journal
 5 days ago

Michael Lynn Richards, 66, of...

www.journal-news.net

CBS News

Emergency response to Pittsburgh bridge collapse

Emergency officials say no one was killed in this morning's bridge collapse in Pittsburgh, but several people were injured. It happened hours before President Biden's visit to the city to discuss the implementation of his infrastructure plan. CBS Pittsburgh reporter Meghan Schiller is at the scene with the latest.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

WHO director praises Neil Young for leaving Spotify over vaccine misinformation

Neil Young is getting support for leaving Spotify this week – even the director of the World Health Organization is praising the musician. Young said he wanted his music removed from the music streaming platform this week because of the "false information about vaccines being spread." The 76-year-old rocker apparently doesn't want to share a platform with Joe Rogan, whose podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience" has an exclusive deal with Spotify and has frequently spread false information about COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Martinsburg, WV
Obituaries
City
Martinsburg, WV
CNN

Pennsylvania court declares state's no-excuse absentee voting law unconstitutional

(CNN) — A Pennsylvania appellate court on Friday struck down a law that allows no-excuse absentee voting, saying it violates the state constitution. The law, known as Act 77, was enacted in late 2019 with strong bipartisan support. But in September, more than a dozen Republicans in the state House -- most of whom voted for the law -- filed suit, asserting that the changes made to absentee voting were unconstitutional and should have been pursued through a constitutional amendment placed before voters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Houston police arrest man suspected of shooting 3 officers

HOUSTON (NewsNation Now) — Police arrested the man they believe shot three officers and fired at a SWAT team during a standoff, according to a tweet from the Houston Police department. The three officers shot earlier have non-life-threatening injuries — one was shot in the foot, another in the...
HOUSTON, TX

