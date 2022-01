Several more names are now in St. Louis for the WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday. Former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn is in town and is expected to return to the ring for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Saturday, according to PWInsider. Kaitlyn has not wrestled for WWE since the 2018 Mae Young Classic, but she did appear in a RAW Reunion segment on July 22, 2019. She hasn’t done much in pro wrestling since WWE released her in January 2014. She announced her retirement a few months after the release.

WWE ・ 35 MINUTES AGO