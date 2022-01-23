ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Not Jeff Bezos but this $400 million superyacht belongs to airport-owning Russian billionaire Dmitry Kamenshchik. The 446-foot vessel has a two-story spa, a massive dance floor, helipad, and even a cryo chamber.

By Neha Tandon Sharma
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are superyachts, and then there is Flying Fox, the standout Lürssen superyacht. It could well be christened the Flying Palace as it creates a ground-breaking, sea-stirring world of luxury in a way no other superyacht has. Among its many accolades, the 450-foot-long Flying Fox is the largest and most expensive...

Once one of the richest men in America, billionaire Ron Perelman is now selling his 281-foot mega-yacht – Named after a gossip columnist, the $100 million vessel flaunts monarchial suites, jacuzzi, outdoor cinema, and a beach club.

One good look at Abeking & Rasmussen’s motor yacht C2, and you won’t like living on land anymore. Of course, the massive 281-foot mega-yacht could only belong to a billionaire like Ronald Perelman, who was once among the richest men in the world. He made his fortune with a diverse array of holdings, from candy to cosmetics, earning him the title of the fiercest corporate raider. Among his many uber-expensive collectibles is this nearly $102 million superyacht C2 that the billionaire wants to bid farewell on the pretext of downsizing to live a bourgeois life. The C2 offers everything in a good measure, right from elegant interiors, good use of space, well-designed exteriors, and more. Listed below are its many understated yet impressive marvels in detail:
Meet Air Yacht, a Bonkers Flying Superyacht Concept Powered by Two Helium Blimps

Is it a boat? Is it a plane? Well, folks, Lazzarini’s futuristic new concept is a bit of both. The disruptive design studio, which routinely delivers extreme marine creations, has just unveiled a flying superyacht called Air Yacht that looks as though it’s come straight from a sci-fi flick. The vessel’s tech is at the bleeding edge, too, with helium being the main source of fuel. Made from carbon fiber, the Air Yacht has one main 262-foot hull sandwiched between a pair of 492-foot airships. These two “floating balloons,” as Lazzarini describes them, will be divided into hives to store helium gas....
Elon Musk, the second-richest person on earth is haggling with a 19-year-old to stop stalking his private jet on Twitter for a measly $50,000.

Elon Musk is a creator! With Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and The Boring Company, he aims to change how the world travels and lives. A while ago, Musk met with another creator, Jack Sweeney, a 19-year-old but certainly didn’t like his creation and wanted the teenager to shut it down. Sweeney built a Twitter bot that tracks Musk’s private flights. The college freshman made a Twitter bot, @ElonJet, that follows the flight movements of the tech billionaire, who is worth $242 billion. Indeed, a security risk for the Space X founder, Musk, got in touch with Jack Sweeney over Twitter DM last fall.
This 233-Foot Superyacht Concept Has a Razor-Sharp Bow to Help It Cut Through the High Seas

SkyStyle has christened its latest superyacht concept Unique 71, and, at first blush, the vessel certainly lives up to that name. The 223-footer features a wholly unique wedge-like profile designed to set it apart from anything currently on the water. The Italian design studio, which specializes in aircraft interiors, has joined forces with Denison to bring its first yacht concept to market. SkyStyle’s founders, Max Pardo and Lucas Colombo, met with the Ft. Lauderdale firm at the 2021 Monaco Yacht Show and were able to get support for Unique 71. “Denison showed great interest in the project and our intention to add...
This Epic 360-Foot Megayacht Concept Has an Infinity Pool Bigger Than Most Day Boats

Asquared Naval Design’s new megayacht concept Fluyt may share the same name as the Dutch sailing vessels of the 16th century, but it’s one radically futuristic ship. Spanning 360 feet from tip to tail, the beautiful behemoth pushes the envelope when it comes to design, propulsion and amenities. It comes just one year after the fledgling British firm—not to be confused with Asquared Engineering, which also does some work on superyachts—revealed an equally disruptive superyacht concept called Cube. Fluyt is replete with long, flowing lines and a sharp, pointed bow that together create a unique tear-drop silhouette. Sporting a steel hull and...
Two swimming pools, a beach club, a waterfall, an aquarium, and a helipad – Designed by an influencer this stunning 255 feet superyacht concept looks more like a gilding resort.

The Yacht Mogul knows yachts like the back of his hand, and Ucal Abbasli Design designs them to the T. When two stalwarts come together to create a superyacht, one can only expect something extraordinary. The result of this excellent partnership is the yacht concept Mogul 777. Yachting influencer Denis Suka, aka Yacht Mogul, has lent this 255 footer vessel his ingenious outlook to create a multi-level yacht that looks more like a resort than anything else. Mogul 777 is built with a steel hull and aluminum superstructure that flaunts several fancy features on its many cascading decks. At first sight the aspects that spring to notice almost immediately are five cascading decks, the glass-bottomed deck revealing the swimming pool beneath and a touch-and-go helipad.
Meet the world’s youngest billionaire, this flashy 9-year-old from Nigeria owns a mansion in Dubai, travels first class, and has a fleet of supercars.

When you’re a rich kid, Lego castles are replaced by actual real estate. Colorful garden slides are substituted by Gucci slides and paper planes with private jets. This is the life of Mompha Junior, the world’s youngest billionaire. All of nine, the kid is a real-life Richie Rich who owned his first mansion at age six, something most don’t manage in a lifetime! In addition to owning real estate even before he turned double-digits of age, the pint-sized kid also possesses a fleet of supercars and travels the globe by private jet.
Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're Just $10

Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.
Rolls-Royce’s Electric Plane Breaks The World Speed Record

Rolls-Royce today announced that its Spirit of Innovation aircraft has officially become the world’s fastest all-electric vehicle. The ambitious aircraft attempted the feat in November, giving the British company the confidence that it had set a new record. However, the firm had to wait until now to receive confirmation from aviation bodies.
Woman Used Five 20-Foot Shipping Containers To Build Extraordinary Off-The-Grid Home

Slowing down in a fast-paced city can be very hard, as there is the constant fear of missing out. Whether it’s related to work, events, traffic, or even people from our environment, everything seems to be in a constant rush to keep up with the everchanging times we are living in. Under such conditions, experiencing states of burnout has become more and more common, and many people decided to move away from the noise of the city.
50 cheap things that are selling out on Amazon because they're so freaking clever

Do you know what’s a cool feeling? When a lightbulb goes off in my head and I realize that an irritating problem — a closet that’s too small, a bathroom with inadequate storage, or a kitchen with usability issues — has a simple and inexpensive solution. There’s that moment of doubt caused by the suspicion that something so simple can’t work. (If it does, why do people spend tidy fortunes on remodels and high-priced alternatives?) But then comes the experimentation, followed by the certainty, and finally, the gloating over my own cleverness. That’s why these 50 cheap things keep selling out on Amazon. Because they're so freaking clever.
This James Bond-Style eVTOL Looks Like a Sports Car Married a Fighter Jet

If the race to develop the ultimate eVTOL were decided strictly by looks, the Bellwether Volar would be the clear winner. The early renderings show a vehicle that looks like something James Bond would pilot, an F1 car mixed with a fighter jet that would be well suited for pulling up in front of the casino in Monaco or outrunning a horde of global terrorists. While many of the technical details remain secret, Bellwether is now conducting multiple test flights of a half-scale demonstrator model. A spokesperson told Robb Report it plans to release a video of that prototype in flight...
