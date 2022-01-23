Not Jeff Bezos but this $400 million superyacht belongs to airport-owning Russian billionaire Dmitry Kamenshchik. The 446-foot vessel has a two-story spa, a massive dance floor, helipad, and even a cryo chamber.

One good look at Abeking & Rasmussen’s motor yacht C2, and you won’t like living on land anymore. Of course, the massive 281-foot mega-yacht could only belong to a billionaire like Ronald Perelman, who was once among the richest men in the world. He made his fortune with a diverse array of holdings, from candy to cosmetics, earning him the title of the fiercest corporate raider. Among his many uber-expensive collectibles is this nearly $102 million superyacht C2 that the billionaire wants to bid farewell on the pretext of downsizing to live a bourgeois life. The C2 offers everything in a good measure, right from elegant interiors, good use of space, well-designed exteriors, and more. Listed below are its many understated yet impressive marvels in detail:

