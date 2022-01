F1 cars are incredibly complex pieces of machinery - but how do you build one? It's not like you can buy one from the store... From designing, testing, manufacturing and fine-tuning, a lot of time, effort and money go into a Formula 1 car. This is your insiders guide to the process of making an F1 car, from the very beginning to the first race of the 2022 season.

