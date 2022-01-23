ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea report: Marcos Alonso could join Atletico Madrid

By Tom Hancock
fourfourtwo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso could reportedly be on his way out of Stamford Bridge this summer, with Atletico Madrid said to be keen on the 31-year-old. Alonso is getting regular minutes for...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona eyeing Elche striker Lucas Boye

Atletico Madrid are ready to meet the buyout clause of Elche striker Lucas Boye. Atletico see Boye as a long-term successor for Luis Suarez, who is off contract at the end of the season. Elche have no interest in negotiating Boye's sale, but his contract carries an affordable €25m buyout...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Newcastle fullback Trippier: Atletico Madrid made me complete player

Newcastle United fullback Kieran Trippier says Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone helped him become a "complete player". The 31-year-old joined Newcastle United from Atletico Madrid earlier this month for a reported initial fee of £12m and says he returned to England a far better player. Explaining why he thought...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Atletico Madrid in contact with Everton striker Calvert-Lewin

Atletico Madrid are ready to launch a bid for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Mundo Deportivo says Atletico are in the market for a new striker and have been in talks with Elche's Lucas Boye. However, they're also making a move for England international. Indeed, Atletico are already in contact with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

DONE DEAL: Atletico Madrid sign Valencia wing-back Daniel Wass

Former Valencia wing-back Daniel Wass has joined Atletico Madrid on a contract until 2023. The 32-year-old joins from Valencia and will be used primarily on the right of defence, providing depth beyond Sime Vrsaljko, and reducing the need to use Marcos Llorente in defence as an emergency. Danish international Wass...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Ben Chilwell
fourfourtwo.com

Transfer news: Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United set to battle for 15-year-old 'new Ronaldo'

Transfer news is going into overdrive right now – but Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United are all reportedly interested in one long-term target. Endrick, a 15-year-old sensation from Brazil, has caught the attention of some of Europe's biggest superclubs, after notching an unbelievable 165 goals in 169 games for Palmeiras youth teams. Now, the Copa Libertadores champions are said to value the talent at over £30m.
PREMIER LEAGUE
StyleCaster

Neymar’s Net Worth Proves He’s the World’s Most Expensive Soccer Player—Here’s His Salary

As one of the best soccer players in the world, it only makes sense that Neymar’s net worth reflects his status in the game. Today, the professional footballer’s salary puts him among the highest-paid athletes around the globe—but how much is Neymar worth, exactly? Neymar, whose full name is Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, was born on February 5, 1992, in Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil. His father, Neymar Santos Sr., is a former footballer himself who quickly became his son’s mentor after witnessing his budding potential for the sport. From a young age, Neymar Jr. was coached in soccer. At the...
FIFA
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United report: Ralf Rangnick's first signing is set to be French wonderkid

Manchester United are in talks with a highly-rated French star to become Ralf Rangnick's first buy as Manchester United interim manager. Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara has been linked with the Red Devils all month long – and now transfer guru Nicolo Schira has claimed that the Old Trafford outfit have offered a five-year contract to the player, whose deal in the south of France expires at the end of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atletico Madrid#Borussia Dortmund#Knee Surgery#Statto
fourfourtwo.com

Mohamed Salah scores winning spot-kick as Egypt edge past Ivory Coast

Mohamed Salah fired seven-times winners Egypt into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals as they edged past Ivory Coast in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw. The Liverpool striker converted the Pharaohs’ fifth spot-kick after substitute goalkeeper Gabaski had kept out Eric Bailly’s casual effort to secure a...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal report: Real Madrid forward to make surprise move

Arsenal may have lost out on Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus – but they could still sign a Serbian striker in the closing days of the transfer window. The Sun reports that the Gunners are looking to make a move for Luka Jovic, who moved to Real Madrid when Zinedine Zidane was the manager and has struggled for game time since.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal report: Granit Xhaka could leave before Monday

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka could end up dramatically leaving the club in the coming days, if one admirer gets his wish. The controversial Swiss captain has divided opinion over his six years in north London and came very close to leaving the Emirates Stadium last summer for Roma. Now, manager Jose Mourinho is apparently keen on signing the player once more.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Tottenham report: Spurs offered FOUR PSG players in return for Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham misfit Tanguy Ndombele is heading out the exit door – and PSG have offered Spurs four of their players for the midfielder. Foot Mercato are claiming that Julian Draxler, Danilo, Leandro Paredes and Ander Herrera were all included in the deal to take Ndombele back to Ligue 1. Incredibly, however, Tottenham didn't want any of the PSG stars.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy